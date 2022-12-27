Numinus Wellness: Cash Burn Concern (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Numinus reported solid improvements in operational metrics for its Wellness Clinic operations in 1Q23, including a 14% increase in client appointments relative to the prior quarter.
  • Numinus is generating substantial revenue streams, but cash burn is a serious challenge for the company.
  • Management believes that profitability can be achieved without further clinic site expansion, via practitioner recruitment and training.
  • The case for regulatory approval of psychedelic-assisted therapy continues to strengthen, but there are many hurdles still to overcome, and the approval timeline remains unclear.
  • Due to concerns regarding the potential for a large capital raise, I downgrade Numinus to SELL.
psychedelic mushrooms

Introduction

Numinus Wellness (TSX:NUMI:CA) reported 1Q23 results on 16 January 2023. This note highlights items that caught my attention in NUMI’s 1Q23 materials and provides a refresher on significant sector news flow since my prior NUMI Seeking Alpha note

This article was written by

15 years of professional experience in equity markets and investment consulting to institutional clients, including over a decade as an equity research analyst with a leading fund manager.

Comments

