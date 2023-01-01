Cabaletta: Adding To Position For 36% Return Potential After CABA-201 Rally (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 25, 2023 6:29 AM ETCabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Cabaletta Bio rallied hard in late FY22 with shares running up the page in near-linear fashion.
  • The rally has extended to today's mark and we are looking to add to our position with another ticket of 500 shares.
  • Technicals are supportive to the next price objective of $15.50.
  • Net-net, rate buy.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

We are long shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) having recognized a comfortable return after entering at $2.03 in December last year. Since, the stock has rallied to ~$11, and I'm back to today to share out latest findings on the stock, advocating

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.44K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.