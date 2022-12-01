Nano Dimension: An Interesting Speculative Buy Based On Cash On Hand

Summary

  • Nano Dimension trades deeply discounted based on the cash available on hand, and therefore, we believe holds somewhere between 50-70% upside at current prices.
  • The stock has limited downside risk, trading at a negative enterprise value.
  • Speculation would postulate a merger or larger acquisition could be on the horizon to use that cash to unlock deep value.

Worker brushing powder off 3D powder printer

zoranm/E+ via Getty Images

Nano Dimension Stock is Significantly Undervalued

Nano dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has continued to fall through over the past year since our last analysis on the stock, bringing it down to further discounted prices (-23% over

Nano Dimension company mission

Nano Dimension Home Page

Business Developments

NNDM Q3 Earnings Presentation

Cash on Hand

NNDM Q3 Earnings Presentation

Great Plains Investment Research strives to deliver the highest quality information and opinions available on stocks within the tech, energy, consumer staples, and industrial industries. We provide coverage on industry leaders & exemplary businesses as well as a speculative picks and general investment thesis from time to time. Our research model is based around finding value in stocks within growing markets & businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNDM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

