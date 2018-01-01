Flexible Solutions International Is An Opportunity At These Prices (Rating Upgrade)

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
527 Followers

Summary

  • Flexible Solutions International manufactures polyaspartic acid and has enjoyed protection in the U.S. after a tariff was levied against Chinese imports.
  • The company has shown 18% compounded bottom line growth since.
  • Despite the growth, the company's management has shown conservativeness and has not invested in extra capacity.
  • The company recently announced the cancelation of a merger deal that would have been very negative for current shareholders.
  • Trading 20% below my previous hold recommendation price, I consider FSI to be a value now.

Agriculture: Crop Irrigation

georgeclerk

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) is a manufacturer of polyaspartic acids, a biodegradable chemical used in water and agriculture systems.

Since the U.S. imposed tariffs on aspartic acid imported from China, FSI has been growing in revenues and net income. The company has

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
527 Followers
I am a Business Management student in Buenos Aires, Argentina. I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.