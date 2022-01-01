Scorpio Tankers: Why The Bulls Are Tapping Out

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
899 Followers

Summary

  • STNG has started the year on the wrong foot, falling by about 11% amid a notable decline in product tanker rates.
  • The Baltic Clean Tanker Index has fallen by as much as 67% YTD and sustained weakness could adversely impact STNG's revenue and earnings outlook.
  • Product tanker rates have historically been a reliable crystal ball for STNG's stock and the current fall is therefore worrying.
  • STNG's move to strengthen its balance sheet may not be enough to stem the selling pressure and recent price action suggests the bulls are headed for the exits.
  • STNG also has a high valuation vs historical averages which could further weigh on the stock.

Aerial view of tanker ship carrying oil or gas at sea.

bfk92

After returning more than 250% in 2022, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) has started off 2023 on the wrong foot. It has declined close to 14% YTD even as its market cap has fallen 20% from its December all time high of around $3

Baltic Clean Tanker Index for Past 4 Weeks

Baltic Clean Tanker Index for Past 4 Weeks (stockq.org)

STNG TCE rate

Scorpio Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

STNG vs S&P 500

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
899 Followers
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.