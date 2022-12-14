Lithium Miners News For The Month Of January 2023

Summary

  • Lithium chemical and spodumene prices were lower the past month.
  • Lithium market news - Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is forecasting a small lithium deficit in 2023. Fastmarkets expects a small supply surplus to develop in 2023.
  • Lithium company news - SQM to invest A$20m for 19.99% of Azure Minerals. Tianqi/IGO Lithium JV agrees to buy Essential Metals. Pilbara Minerals stellar Q4 increases cash balance by A$851m.
  • Allkem's Naraha facility successfully achieved first production of lithium hydroxide, Allkem achieved federal government permitting of James Bay. Core Lithium achieves first shipment of 15,000dmt of 1.4% Li2O Direct Shipping Ore (DSO).
  • Argosy Minerals plant commissioning works 90% complete and produced 1 tonne of battery quality lithium carbonate. Sigma Lithium announces initiation of commissioning of DMS processing plant, production expected to commence this April.
Lithium concept

MF3d

Welcome to the January 2023 edition of the lithium miner news. The past month saw lithium prices fall back a little as was expected due to China ending their EV subsidies. 2023 has begun with several announcements of majors buying

China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart

Trading Economics

Wood Mackenzie's lithium price forecast - July 2022

Wood MacKenzie

UBS lithium demand v supply forecast to 2030

UBS

Lithium demand v supply forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (from mid 2022)

BMI

Fastmarkets lithium demand v supply forecast (as of 2022)

Fastmarkets

BMI (Q2, 2022 forecast) - Lithium demand to exceed supply mostly this decade

BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing

2021 IEA forecast for critical metals

IEA

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart

Rio Tinto

BMI demand growth 2022-2035 (in mtpa) for critical metals, also number of new mines required by 2035

BMI

BloombergNEF forecasts global energy storage capacity installed in 2023 to be almost double the volume installed in 2022

BloombergNEF

Kwinana lithium refinery JV (51% Tianqi: 49% IGO) in Western Australia

IGO Limited

December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Pilbara Minerals

MinRes' production expansion targets as of Nov. 2022

Mineral Resources

Sigma Lithium has very large production plans

Sigma Lithium

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/LIT' title='Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF'>LIT</a>) 10 year price chart

Seeking Alpha

