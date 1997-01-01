Microsoft's Q2 Earnings Create Opportunity

Jan. 25, 2023 9:14 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)3 Comments
Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
860 Followers

Summary

  • Q2 Earnings were sluggish and Q3 guidance was soft.
  • Revenue estimates for subsequent quarters may be revised down - even if the Activision deal closes.
  • Many investors will point to finance 101 metrics we learned in college.
  • Just imagine if AI turns out to be the next "Azure" for Microsoft.

US-TECH-layoffs-Microsoft

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its Q2 earnings on Tuesday and initially the stock popped 5% as the company's cloud business was particularly strong. However, Microsoft gave guidance during the conference call and shortly after announcing Q3

Microsoft revenue estimates by quarter

Microsoft Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Microsoft Q2 Assets on Balance Sheet

Microsoft Q2 Balance Sheet (Microsoft Q2 10-Q)

Microsoft Q2 2023 Cash Flow

Microsoft Q2 Cash Flow (Microsoft Q2 10-Q)

Microsoft Q2 2023 financing activities

Microsoft Q2 Financing Activities (Microsoft Q2 10-Q)

Microsoft Q2 2023 investing activities from cash flows

Microsoft Q2 Investing (Microsoft Q2 10-Q)

This article was written by

Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
860 Followers
Host of The Investor Channel on YouTube. Husband and father of 2. I started investing in 1997. Twice a week you can catch me teaching Finance & Economics to middle school kids.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.