Valhi: A Substantially Undervalued Stock

Jan. 25, 2023 9:42 AM ETValhi, Inc. (VHI)
Enthusiastic Investors Club profile picture
Enthusiastic Investors Club
143 Followers

Summary

  • Despite holding over 75% of Kronos and over 30% of CompX, Valhi has been trading for just $700 million.
  • If we calculate the current market value of these subsidiary businesses separately, it turns out to be over a billion dollars.
  • I believe that Valhi stock has become undervalued despite considerable cash reserves and a strong balance sheet.

Broken glass with orange near

videakas/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) is a holding company that operates through subsidiaries such as NL Industries (NL), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO), The LandWell Company, and CompX International Inc. (

revenue

Revenue (macrotrends.net)

CFO

CFO (macrotrends.net)

quarterly result

Quarterly Result (Quarterly Report)

valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Enthusiastic Investors Club profile picture
Enthusiastic Investors Club
143 Followers
Currently, I am working on ben Graham's idea of value investing, and I want my readers to benefit from my ideas. I will work harder to find bargain opportunities for my readers.I will not give a buy rating unless the decision seems rational, fairly undervalued, and provides above-average returns. Also, I will always seek a significant margin of safety and make sure that the risk of long-term capital loss remains low. As Buffett says "you are not going to be right because many people agree with you, you are going to be right only when your thesis is based on facts and rational understanding."*Closely associated with Dhanashree Shinde.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.