Heartland Value Fund Q4 2022 Portfolio Manager Commentary

Heartland Advisors
Summary

  • Value continues to outperform Growth, with the Russell 2000 Growth Index down -26% while the Russell 2000 Value Index has returned -15%.
  • The Fund continues to outperform the benchmark.
  • Despite the short-term pains, this market is proving to be constructive for enterprising investors.
  • Selectivity remains key, as our Research Team remains focused on identifying companies with competitive advantages that are sufficiently undervalued.

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”

​​​​​​—Albert Einstein

What a wonderful time it is to be an enterprising value investor.

This might seem like an odd thing to say at the moment, when a

Heartland Advisors Value Investing Russell 1000 P/S Less Russell 2000 P/S Chart

Fund Returns

Heartland Advisors is a boutique, independent investment firm in Milwaukee, WI. Our value-focused, actively managed product suite includes distinct U.S. and international investing strategies, which are offered through five mutual funds and four separately managed accounts.

Comments

