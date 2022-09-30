Clipper Realty: Local Expertise In NY Market Is Overshadowed By Higher Debt Load

Jan. 25, 2023 10:54 AM ETClipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)2 Comments
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • Clipper Realty owns and operates residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. Their expertise navigating the complexities of the regional market is one competitive strength.
  • The company has also benefitted from strong demand for their properties, resulting in record operating metrics.
  • A dividend payout currently yielding over 5.5% is one draw to the stock.
  • Despite these positive attributes, a high degree of leverage hangs over the company. This is resulting in significant ongoing debt servicing costs.
  • For investors, the higher risk premium associated with their debt surpasses any embedded upside potential in the shares.

Brownstone townhouses in Park Slope, Brooklyn, New York City, USA

Alexander Spatari/Moment via Getty Images

Clipper Realty, Inc (NYSE:CLPR) is a self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") that operates multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with operations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The company's scale is

Seeking Alpha - Quant Rating History Of CLPR

Seeking Alpha - Quant Rating History Of CLPR

Q3FY22 Investor Supplement - Reported Adjusted EBITDA In Relation To Total Interest Expense

Q3FY22 Investor Supplement - Reported Adjusted EBITDA In Relation To Total Interest Expense

Seeking Alpha - CLPR Dividend Payout History Over Past Three Years

Seeking Alpha - CLPR Dividend Payout History Over Past Three Years

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.32K Followers
Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.