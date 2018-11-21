boonstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Tiby Erdely, who came to cannabis from Goldman Sachs and helped found KEY Investment Partners, talks about why consolidation is coming. We also discuss why investors should get deep into companies' income statements and balance sheets; focus primarily on last 6-12 months of performance. Why the top 5 multi-state operators (MSOs like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF)) are separating from the pack. Canadian operators' like Canopy Growth (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY) U.S. intentions - keep a close eye on Nasdaq setting a precedent.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.