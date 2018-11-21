Depressed Valuations, Consolidation Coming

Summary

  • How should cannabis investors ride the wave of depressed valuations?
  • Tiby Erdely, who came to cannabis from Goldman Sachs and co-founded KEY Investment Partners, talks about why consolidation is coming.
  • Investors should get deep into companies' income statements and balance sheets; focus primarily on last 6-12 months of performance.
  • Why the top 5 MSOs are separating from the pack. Don't take outsized risk.
  • Canadian operators' US intentions.

Tiby Erdely, who came to cannabis from Goldman Sachs and helped found KEY Investment Partners, talks about why consolidation is coming. We also discuss why investors should get deep into companies' income statements and balance sheets; focus primarily on last 6-12 months of performance. Why the top 5 multi-state operators (MSOs like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF)) are separating from the pack. Canadian operators' like Canopy Growth (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY) U.S. intentions - keep a close eye on Nasdaq setting a precedent.

