Bank Of Canada May Say Pause, But The Market Hears Finished

Jan. 25, 2023 11:00 AM ETFXA, FXC, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, FXF, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.39K Followers

Summary

  • Amid sharp losses in the US equity futures, the US dollar is mostly firmer against the G10 currencies.
  • While economists have turned more optimistic toward the eurozone, and Germany in particular, the IFO survey was not so impressive.
  • Weakness in US equity futures may have helped lift the greenback to session highs in Europe and is stretching the momentum indicators.

Mosaic collection of world currencies

FrankvandenBergh

Overview: Amid sharp losses in the US equity futures, the US dollar is mostly firmer against the G10 currencies. The notable exception is the Australian dollar, where high-than-expected inflation boosts the risk of a more aggressive central bank. The Aussie reached its best

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.39K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.