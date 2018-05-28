Uber: Cruise Is Not A Threat Yet - But Maybe By 2025

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.99K Followers

Summary

  • We view robo-taxi services as highly disruptive to the transport/delivery industry, due to their cost advantage.
  • Without needing to pay drivers or adhering to union rules, robo-taxi operators or ride-hailing platforms, such as UBER or Cruise, may very well optimize their margins indeed.
  • However, it is uncertain which model will work better, between UBER's proprietary platform relying on third parties or Cruise operating its own robo-taxi fleets.
  • Both Cruise and Aurora Innovation have also been burning cash thus far, with market analysts expecting the latter to achieve adjusted EPS profitability only by 2031.

Two cars crash in accident.Top view.Concept for insurance.3d rendering

Ninoon/iStock via Getty Images

The Robo-Taxi Investment Thesis Is Robust

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) may have faced multiple regulatory headwinds over the past few months, such as the New York City ride-share rate hike and the re-classification

Uber Price Estimator

Uber

UBER 1Y EV/Revenue, P/E Valuations, and Market Cap/FCF

S&P Capital IQ

UBER Support Levels

S&P Capital IQ

UBER Long-Term Debts

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.99K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.