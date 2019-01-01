SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) was among the high flyers in the Corona pandemic, with more than 300 percent share price gains from the Corona low. The company had benefited particularly from the increased demand for home office and gaming products. However, in the summer of 2021, the share started to fall sharply and eventually gave back a large part of the gains.

Data by YCharts

Logitech has still outperformed the broader market.

Logitech has been in my highly diversified portfolio for years, and, as with all my long-term investments, I don't pay much attention to the smaller price movements. Nevertheless, I am surprised that Logitech has outperformed the broader market since the Corona crash. This is true for other tech stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN), but also for the S&P 500 and the consumer staple sector.

Data by YCharts

Disappointing 3rd quarter

Logitech had already warned investors of a poor 3Q 2023. One reason was weaker-than-expected demand from businesses and consumers. Further, consumers bought, especially when promotions and discounts were available, resulting in lower sales and profit margins. As expected, the final figures are indeed a disappointment:

Revenues were $1.27 billion, down 22 percent in US dollars and 17 percent in constant currency, compared to 3Q of the prior year.

Gaming sales declined 16 percent and 10 percent, respectively; Video Collaboration sales fell 21 percent and 16 percent, respectively; Keyboards & Combos sales dropped 22 percent and 17 percent, respectively; and Pointing Devices sales declined 14 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

EPS declined 31 percent to $0.86, compared to $1.24 in the same quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations was $280 million, bringing the cash balance to $1.04 billion.

Numbers were taken from Logitech's press release and edited by the author.

Due to these poor quarterly figures, Logitech has to lower its guidance for 2023. Revenue is expected to fall by up to 15 percent compared to the previous year. Operating income is expected to be between $550 and $600. Previously, the company expected a decline in revenue of between 4 and 8 percent and an operating income of between $650 and $750 million.

Investors will have to digest these figures. What is disappointing is that Logitech has shrunk significantly in all business areas. The company's product portfolio includes various products, such as computer accessories, gaming devices, smart home systems and streaming equipment. All these have been products in particular demand during the pandemic and lockdowns. In this respect, it was to be expected that there would be saturation effects.

However, the fact that the growth dynamic was stifled in such a way is surprising, especially for the company, which did not expect this performance and openly admitted to being disappointed by the figures. Revenue was also down in all regions. In the Americas, revenue fell by 24 percent. Sales in the EMEA market also fell by more than 12 percent. Likewise, the gross margin slipped below the target range at 37.9 percent.

Currency and inflation continue to impact Logitech's gross margin (Logitech investor relations)

So overall, the quarter is disappointing. Conversely, what I always preach comes true. What flies up quickly will fall quickly. And that's what happened to Logitech and the other Corona profiteers. And Logitech hasn't even been hit the hardest yet. We have seen that the performance of Logitech shares is still better than that of Amazon or Microsoft. Furthermore, quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion was still almost 40 percent higher than in 2019.

Data by YCharts

But what's next? Well, an essential feature of Logitech's product portfolio is diversity. The company offers various products for different target groups, such as gamers, employees, and creators.

I expect substantial improvement in the next few quarters, especially in the gaming sector. In this respect, it is worth noting that the games market fell by $8bn in 2022. However, the market is expected to grow again by 3.4 percent annually until 2025. While this is not extreme growth, Logitech is very well positioned. The company has a strong reputation for developing high-quality products that meet the needs of gamers.

Global Games market forecast (Newzoo)

CEO Bracken Darrell is also optimistic that the trends set in the pandemic will continue:

While current macroeconomic conditions and even the variables that changed in the third quarter aren't going away this quarter, they don't impact our view of the long-term potential of this business. I fully expect us to return to more predictable, less volatile economic conditions. And I believe this will support business investment, rising consumer confidence, sustained growth at Logitech. Because if we look beyond the whipsaw of the daily headlines, I'm actually struck by what hasn't changed. The big durable trends we've been highlighting, video everywhere, hybrid work, the explosion of gaming and content creation, continue to move ahead. People today want to work, play and free from anywhere. And we believe that our products will be a great enabler of this trend.

I agree with this view. The trends established during the Corona pandemic, such as hybrid forms of work and the growing gaming market, will remain after the pandemic. Although the growth momentum of these trends may temporarily decline due to saturation effects, the long-term impact on society and the economy is sustainable. Companies have learned that remote working is possible. The games market will continue to grow, and creative content creation will not disappear. In all these areas, Logitech is an established company with a strong market position and was able to gain market shares across the product lines during 3Q.

Analysts also expect Logitech to return to revenue and profitability growth in the fiscal year 2024, so investors will see higher earnings per share.

Data by YCharts

What's in there from a fundamental point of view

From a fundamental perspective, the Logitech share is currently fairly valued as it aligns with its historical multiples. The current adjusted PE ratio is 17, while the historical average of the last ten years is 18. Based on the adjusted earnings of around $4.80 expected for 2025, the fair value of the Logitech share would be $81. Compared to the current price of $58, this is an upside potential of 40 percent. In addition, the dividend yield is currently 1.7 percent. Compared to the last five years, this is an above-average yield.

Data by YCharts

With a payout ratio of 49 percent on cash flow and 37 percent on profit (both TTM), there is still enough room for further increases in the annual payouts. In this respect, I expect that we will see a further increase of between 5 and 10 percent for the September distribution. This would be the 10th consecutive year that Logitech has increased its dividend.

Conclusion

Logitech's current quarterly financial results generally reflect the overall market trend and should therefore be considered in the overall context. It is one of the great sins of investing to be influenced by short-term fluctuations. Instead, the focus should be on long-term success. Long-term investors should hold on to their Logitech shares, as the outlook is tempting, and the stock is undervalued when considering the upcoming improvement of the EPS.