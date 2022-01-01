Brown & Brown Underwhelms Though Insurance Pricing Remains Healthy

Jan. 25, 2023 11:52 AM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)AJG, AON, MMC
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.3K Followers

Summary

  • Brown & Brown had a better-than-expected quarter, but the underlying results weren't as strong, and the market didn't like the low single-digit organic growth in the Retail business.
  • Insurance brokers are generally seen as defensive, but the sector is vulnerable to a slowing economy and the end of a once-in-a-generation hard insurance market.
  • Industry-wide derating is a risk, despite brokers' defensive credentials, but I believe underlying cash flow, earnings, and EBITDAC support a fair value around $60 to $65.

Insurance company client take out complete insurance concept. Assurance and insurance: car, real estate and property, travel, finances, health, family and life. 3d render yellow

Phiwath Jittamas

These are interesting times for insurance brokerages. A slowing economy is generally not so supportive for these businesses and neither is the late state of a hard insurance market. On the other hand, these companies are poised to benefit from

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.3K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.