Insteel Industries: Looks Like A Tough Year Ahead

Jan. 25, 2023 12:21 PM ETInsteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.96K Followers

Summary

  • Insteel Industries, Inc. was crushed in most metrics on plunging shipments and narrowing spreads raw material costs and selling prices.
  • Net earnings and EPS were significantly down, and it appears it'll take some time for Insteel Industries to rebound.
  • The company is counting on its non-residential segment to come through for it in the second half of 2023.

round steel bars

chinaface/E+ via Getty Images

The latest quarter for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) was a very weak fiscal Q1, primarily from the ongoing decline in the residential construction sector and inventory management and destocking measures in non-residential markets that

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.96K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.