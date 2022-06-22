Nvidia: Close To Breakout With AI Tailwinds (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 25, 2023 12:25 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
4.74K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia is a market leader in high performance graphics cards, data center chips and AI infrastructure.
  • Its technical price chart shows its stock is close to a "breakout", if it can pass through a tough resistance line.
  • Nvidia is poised to benefit from the growth in the AI industry and data centers, as its new H100 chips are best in class.

Graphics Chip Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leader in Graphical Processing Units [GPUs] for gaming, data centers, and the automotive industry. Nvidia's stock price was butchered by over 62% from its all-time highs in November 2021. This was driven by a variety of factors which included

Nvidia Technical chart 1

Nvidia Technical chart 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Nvidia Technical chart 2

Nvidia Technical chart 2 (TradingV-Nathan Black)

Nvidia Revenue

Nvidia Revenue (Q3,22 report)

Nvidia H100

Nvidia H100 (Nvidia)

Nvidia AI platform

Nvidia AI platform (Nvidia)

Nvidia automotive revenue

Nvidia automotive revenue (Q3,22 report)

Nvidia stock valuation 1

Nvidia stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Nvidia stock valuation 2

Nvidia stock valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
4.74K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.