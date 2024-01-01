SPY: A Bull Trap Ready To Snap Shut (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 25, 2023 12:27 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)1 Comment
Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
Marketplace

Summary

  • This is a technical analysis article. January has sucked the bulls into this market and now they're about to be trapped in at high buy prices.
  • We don’t know the exact day or hour this bull trap will snap shut, but it will close and trap the bulls right here, or just a little higher.
  • Like all bounces in a bear market, this one is no different. It's about to end. The pros won’t be trapped. Those using Index Funds and ETFs will have bought too high.
  • The professional portfolio managers are busy selling their losers and extremely overvalued stocks into this strength. Indexers give them this January gift.
  • The pros will be buying when this market hits bottom at $344 or lower. When will that happen? July at the earliest, but probably October if the Fed doesn’t drop rates.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Daily Index Beaters. Learn More »
Bull trap. Trading, investing nvesting and financial market concept.

Bet_Noire

Bull traps always look nice before they snap shut and this market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is no different. This short-term bull, in a bear market, has had a Santa Rally, an up first week in January and likely an up period for the month of



Use our free, 30 day training program to become a succesful trader or investor. Join us on Zoom to discuss your questions.

This article was written by

Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
7.09K Followers
Every day we look for index beaters for investing and trading.

Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are u sed by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.