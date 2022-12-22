Humana: New Contract Potential But Not A Buy Yet

Jan. 25, 2023 12:44 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)CNC, ELV
Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
74 Followers

Summary

  • A new military contract could be worth $70.85 over 9 years.
  • HUM has outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 400% over 10 years.
  • Strong Revenue growth.
  • Decline in Earnings.
  • Technicals Suggest a Possible Retracement.
In this photo illustration, Humana Inc. logo seen displayed...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has recently landed a very large contract with the US military for the eastern region. The contract has a yearly option in place after year 1 and could extend for a total of 9 years. The news

This article was written by

Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
74 Followers
Writer and Analyst with over twenty years experience trading in OTC markets, Bonds, FX and Interest Rate Derivatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.