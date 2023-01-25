Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 12:05 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.52K Followers

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Neil Stratton - IR

Adena Friedman - CEO

Ann Dennison - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Repetto - Piper Sandler

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Alexander Kramm - UBS

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer & Co.

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Gautam Sawant - Credit Suisse

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nasdaq Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Neil Stratton, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Neil Stratton

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Nasdaq's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. On the line are Adena Friedman, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Ann Dennison, our Chief Financial Officer; John Zecca, our Chief Legal Risk and Regulatory Officer; and other members of the management team. After prepared remarks, we will open the line up to Q&A. The press release and presentation are on our website. We intend to use the website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and complying with disclosure obligations under SEC Regulation FD.

I would like to remind you that certain statements in this presentation and during Q&A may relate to future events and expectations and as such, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from these projections. Information concerning factors that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.