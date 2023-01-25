Navient Corporation (NAVI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 12:06 PM ETNavient Corporation (NAVI), JSM
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.52K Followers

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Earyes - Head of Investor Relations

Jack Remondi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Fisher - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Ryan - Seaport Research Partners

Sanjay Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Mark DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Richard Shane - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Giuliano Anderes-Bologna - Compass Point Research and Trading LLC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Navient Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host for today, Jennifer Earyes, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Earyes

Hello, good morning, and welcome to Navient's earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2022. With me today are Jack Remondi, Navient's CEO; and Joe Fisher, Navient's CFO. After their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations, forward-looking statements and other information about our business that is based on management's current expectations as of the date of this presentation. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. So listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the Company's Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

During this conference call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including core earnings, adjustable tangible equity ratio and various other non-GAAP financial measures that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.