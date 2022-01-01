In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Miller Income Strategy returned 11.68%, while the benchmark ICE BofA US High Yield Index was up 3.98%. Someone in the active management industry recently said to me, “I don’t know, I have a hard time envisioning what takes the market higher from here. Inflation is driving down multiples, the Fed is withdrawing liquidity, and we are staring a recession in the face, which is apparent from the heavily inverted yield curve.”
Much of this may be true, but the market is a discounting mechanism, which means it is the future that matters, not the past. One method for dealing with an ambiguous future is to imagine oneself in a year’s time and then ponder the likelihood of various rear-looking narratives. By mentally removing the self from the present, it allows us to focus on possibilities rather than myopically focusing on today’s cross-currents. For instance, maybe the narrative at the end of 2023 will be that the market bottomed in the fall of 2022, as the Fed’s aggressive rate increases combined with China’s reopening to collectively slow runaway inflation much faster than anyone anticipated.
It is hard to overstate the importance of China’s reopening, as China is the second-largest economy in the world at approximately $15T in GDP, just behind the US at $21T; it is three times the size of Japan, the next-largest economy. While China’s reopening stimulates aggregate global demand, it also unclogs global supply chains, thereby easing pricing pressures around the world. Markets apparently began to discount this event starting at the beginning of November, as the Chinese market bottomed on October 31st. It is likely not a coincidence that the US bond market’s expectation for domestic inflation over the coming year also hit a local peak of 3% at the end of October and proceeded to fall almost in half, hitting a low this month of 1.6%, a far cry from the rear-looking headline CPI number of 6.5% over the trailing 12 months, and well below the Federal Reserve’s own self-imposed “symmetrical” target of 2%. Meanwhile, the commodity spot index has found some support at the same level where it was when the market started to discount China’s reopening.
The notion that inflation is under control is not in keeping with the previous shareholder letter’s tone, which highlighted the possibility that the Fed was still behind the curve on rate hikes and that inflation had a reasonable chance of persisting. That note spawned in mid-October, prior to the market catching any whiff of China reopening.
Risks and potential rewards are always changing in a multivariate universe. At the time of this note, we interpret bond markets as telling us that the biggest risk to markets and the economy is a Fed that will continue its familiar pattern of staying the course too long, and pointing to a scenario in which the final rate hike comes early this summer, followed by aggressive rate cuts, which, if accurate, would mean eventually ending the year with a discount rate at about the same level it is today. Still, unanticipated changes in the environment are likely between this letter and the next as well; one that we think the market may underappreciate is that today’s monetary system is better understood every year, so central bankers are likely well aware of the inverted yield curve and what it means. The economy may be slowing, and if the Fed hikes one too many times, we know that firing up the printing presses can likely solve a garden-variety recession, which may be what Bitcoin is sniffing out.
The world and data may change around us, but our approach remains consistent – looking for mispriced equities and bonds that are likely to do well over the next few years; there is no shortage of compelling valuations out there today, especially in securities that have sold off heavily and appear to already be pricing in a weaker economic environment. We are on the prowl, and as always, we remain the largest investors in the strategy and appreciate all comments and questions.
In the fourth quarter, the Income Strategy rose 11.68% (net of fees), outperforming the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Master II Index’s 3.98% gain and outperforming the S&P 500’s 7.56% gain. (Exhibit 1). The strategy ended the quarter down -23.61% year-to-date (YTD), or 1,240 basis points behind the high yield index and 550 basis points behind the S&P 500.
Exhibit 1: Performance of Income Strategy Versus High Yield, Equity Indices, Through 12/31/20221
|Time Period
|Income Strategy (NET)
|
ML HY II
|S&P 500
|QTD
|11.68%
|3.98%
|7.56%
|1-Year
|-23.61%
|-11.22%
|-18.11%
|5-Year
|1.55%
|2.12%
|9.42%
|10-Year
|4.73%
|3.94%
|12.56%
|YTD
|-23.61%
|-11.22%
|-18.11%
|Inception (annualized since 4/2/2009)
|10.22%
|8.50%
|14.35%
Source: Bloomberg, Miller Value Partners
Top Contributors
Top Detractors
|
Portfolio holdings may change at any time
