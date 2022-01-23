GoldMining: An Update Was Long Overdue

Jan. 25, 2023 1:13 PM ETGoldMining Inc. (GLDG), GOLD:CAGROY
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • On December 30, 2022, the company announced a new At-The-Market program ATM for up to $50 million worth of shares.
  • On January 23, 2022, the company announced that it tripled Gold Equivalent Inferred Resource Estimate To 1.45 Million Ounces At La Mina Project With La Garrucha Discovery.
  • I recommend buying GLDG between $1.30 and $1.21, with possible lower support at $1.08.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

nugget gold

bodnarchuk

Introduction

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG)(TSX:GOLD:CA), a junior exploration company, announced two crucial news recently.

  • On December 30, 2022, the company announced a new At-The-Market program ATM for up to $50 million worth of shares.
  • On
Table

GLDG Assets presentation (GLDG January Presentation)

Table

GLDG Projects and growth potential (GLDG Presentation)

Map

GLDG Map presentation assets (GLDG Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Map

GLDG Owns 15% of GROY (GROY Presentation)

Chart

GLDG Gold, Silver, Copper 1-year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

GLDG TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.82K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLDG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mostly sold out my position above 1.20 to 1.50 and now own a very small position. I trade short-term GLDG frequently.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.