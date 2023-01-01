ASMR

After a painful 2022, investors are finally starting to rotate out of the more expensive S&P 500 and other US markets. Valuations continue to remain elevated in the United States as investors rushed into the highest quality stocks during the past 3 years especially. Europe, Japan and other developed markets have trailed but as the market moves towards value stocks these areas are becoming much more prominent recommendations. Now is a good time to diversify your portfolio away from being too heavily concentrated in expensive US stocks, and look at the iShares Core MSCI International Developed ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by BlackRock. You immediately know you will receive quality tracking and liquidity because of the Blackrock name with an extremely low management fee or MER.

The Essentials of a diversified ETF

ETFs are best used as tools to fill potential holes in your overall portfolio. You need to start with a low fee, which over time can provide a huge difference in returns. Many developed country ETFs exist right now, but IDEV is the best option partially due to that incredibly low 0.04% MER - about as close to 0 as you can get. It is extremely liquid so you won't have any slippage when you want to do a sizable order, making it a favorite among institutions as well. Daily volume is over 1,000,000 giving it those minimal bid/ask spreads of 1 cent. IDEV is also less volatile than the market overall with a beta of 0.92 potentially giving you more downside protection if we get the VIX spike many are waiting for to mark a bear market bottom. The holdings are completely diversified between market caps as well, with 2299 total holdings preventing any significant concentration. Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) is the largest position at just 1.68% of the overall holdings.

Data by YCharts

As you can see above, performance for IDEV has taken off since the middle of November, with it significantly outperforming SPY since then. Inflation was a particularly large drag on the European equities early in 2022, but natural gas and gasoline prices have since been falling significantly. More recently PMI's have come in stronger than expected from France, Germany and the United Kingdom, leading to increased growth expectations for the continent. Some think it may be possible to avoid a bad recession in Europe where just 6 months ago it seemed assured. IDEV trades at a very reasonable P/E ratio of just 13.47. That compares to the S&P 500 ETF SPY trading at 20x earnings and 17.4 times forward earnings. This significant valuation gap is partially due to the makeup of the non-US markets holding significantly more value stocks. IDEV doesn't have the significant technology weight that the S&P 500 has, with just an 8% technology weighting. This compares to 23% in the S&P 500, which doesn't even include Meta Platforms (META), Netflix (NFLX) or Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) which are in the communication sector.

IDEV Sectors (IDEV breakdown)

This means you have more of the sectors you want during a volatile period like Financials, Health Care and Industrials. Significant dividends, long term contracts and stable revenues will likely be at a premium in 2023 as people try to navigate these rough waters. The yield is also significantly higher with IDEV with a solid 2.84% dividend yield rather than SPY at under 2%. Companies with steady cash flows like Mega cap pharmaceutical companies and the Canadian Banks are leaders in providing significant and growing yield from IDEV. These companies also trade at much cheaper valuations than many of their US counterparts. Reducing your US positions and adding something like IDEV will increase yield and diversify between currencies. A weakening US dollar throughout the year makes investing outside the United States much more appealing. The three largest components are Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom - with all 3 outperforming the total US stock market over the past 3 and 6 month periods. Flows are very positive of late, as since the start of November IDEV has seen $825 Million in inflows. This compares to the SPY ETF seeing $2.8 Billion in outflows as money moves to less expensive and "safer" areas of the market.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The 2023 playbook in my view is going to be about preserving capital, and having tactical long positions to get alpha to the market. IDEV is a strong choice to move any overweight US positions you may have, giving you significant diversification between countries and sectors. If you find yourself still heavily weighted to the United States you may find you underperform in 2023 especially in a flat or down scenario with a US recession. IDEV gives any retirees a solid dividend yield that is well supported by earnings without many volatile components. The low fee means you can hold this as a core position long term, and it's a great option particular for US investors to get international exposure.