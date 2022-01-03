Mastercard And Visa: One Of These No-Brainer Blue Chips Is A Better Buy

Jan. 27, 2023 7:15 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA), V3 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Marketplace

Summary

  • Mastercard and Visa are arguably the two best businesses on earth. They're toll-booth operators for the entire global economy.
  • Both are hyper-growth no-brainer blue-chip buys with a decades-long growth runway and insane profitability that keeps getting better over time.
  • One has a stronger credit rating, slightly better risk management, and superior profitability.
  • The other is growing 6% faster and could deliver 3x higher returns over time while beating the S&P by 800%.
  • One is 17% undervalued, and the other is just 7% undervalued. Thus one is the stronger buy today, but I recommend owning the other if you must choose just one. But owning both is one of the lowest-risk ways to generate strong returns.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

heap of US Dollar bills, money background. Top view of business concept on background with copy space

Mykola Sosiukin

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

You might imagine that millionaires might feel better about their prospects, but not really.

x

CNBC

With investors losing almost $30 trillion in stocks and bonds last year, inflation

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

Business News Daily

x

Visa

x

Ycharts

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

YCharts

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Charlie Bilello

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
100.38K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns MA and V in our portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.