Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 1:13 PM ETTrustmark Corporation (TRMK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.52K Followers

Trustmark Corporation [TRMK] Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Duane Dewey - President & CEO

Barry Harvey - CCO

Tom Owens - CFO

Tom Chambers - Chief Accounting Officer

Joey Rein - SVP & Director Corporate Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Kevin Fitzsimmons - D.A. Davidson

Dave Bishop - Hovde Group

Carl Doirin - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Trustmark Corporation's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation this morning, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Joey Rein, Director of Corporate Strategy at Trustmark.

Joey Rein

Good morning. I'd like to remind everyone that a copy of our fourth quarter earnings release, as well as the slide presentation that we will discuss this morning, is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at Trustmark.com.

During the course of our call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We would like to caution you that these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in our earnings release, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time, I'd like to introduce Duane Dewey, President and CEO of Trustmark.

Duane Dewey

Thank you, Joey, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. With me this morning are Tom Owens, our Chief Financial Officer, Barry Harvey, our Chief Credit and Operations Officer, and Tom Chambers, our Chief accounting officer. Trustmark had a solid fourth quarter, as reflected by record loan growth, expansion of the net interest margin, solid performance in our insurance and wealth

