Community Bank System Needs Robust Growth To Drive More Appreciation

Jan. 25, 2023 2:34 PM ETCommunity Bank System, Inc. (CBU)MTB
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.31K Followers

Summary

  • Community Bank System's fourth quarter earnings were mixed, with a top-line miss and sluggish loan yield growth (both rare among banks this quarter) but solid operating leverage.
  • This bank has an excellent deposit base driving an exceptionally low deposit beta, and I do see opportunities to gain lending and deposit share in several markets.
  • The biggest issue I have with Community is that it seems to me that robust growth expectations are already built into the share price today.

Syracuse

DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

In a market where I’m finding a lot of beaten-down bank stocks where valuations seem to be assuming undemanding long-term core earnings growth, I can’t really say the same for New York’s Community Bank System

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.31K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.