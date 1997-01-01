The next leg of the bear market could be here, as investors begin to turn their attention away from the Fed to a significant deceleration in earnings as valuations head higher. Relative to bonds, stocks haven't been this expensive in more than a decade, which should make investors take a step back and look at what they are paying for.
The S&P 500 (SP500) is currently trading for around 18 times 2023 earnings estimates of $224.68. While that may sound cheap, it is not cheap over the long run; it is just that investors have gotten used to the bloated valuation witnessed during the pandemic bubble. It is especially true as earnings estimate steadily decline for 2023 and the projected growth is melting away.
More interesting is that roughly 18 times earnings have served as a top in the S&P 500 during the August and December peaks. Historically, the only times that the index traded above 18 times forward earnings were from 1997 until 2001 and late 2019 until the winter of 2022, which were undoubtedly bubble periods.
Even when comparing the S&P 500 to interest rates, the S&P 500 is not cheap, with an earnings yield for 2023 of around 5.7% versus a 10-year rate of about 3.45%. That creates a spread of approximately 2.25%, the narrowest spread between the two since 2007. It tells us that S&P 500 is expensive versus the 10-year rate.
So, not only are stocks expensive on an absolute basis and when evaluating the S&P 500 versus the 10-year rate, but it is also expensive when considering the index is expected to grow earnings by just 3% in 2023, as earnings and profit margins are revised lower.
On top of that, mounting evidence suggests that earnings estimates are likely to head lower as the economy continues to slow to below-trend growth rates as the Fed is targeting. The US Leading Indicators, over time, have had a strong relationship with trends in earnings growth rates. Currently, the LEI is down by 7.4% on a year-over-year basis and has been steadily trending lower since peaking in the summer of 2021.
Additionally, there is a similar relationship when using the ISM manufacturing index. This also tells us that the economy is slowing, and year-over-year earnings growth tends to follow the ISM trends over time.
When breaking this market down, it is overvalued on many levels, making it hard for the index to continue to push higher from here. It is probably why the index has stopped rising on the two prior occasions around 18 times and is struggling to move higher on this most recent test of that PE ratio.
The bulls need to ask themselves how much they are willing to pay for earnings on an index that will have virtually no earnings growth in 2023 and is trading with its tightest premium to the 10-year rate in 15 years as there remains a great deal of uncertainty around the path of monetary policy and the overall direction of inflation.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
(*The Free Trial offer is not available in the App store)
Find out why Reading The Markets was one of the fastest-growing SA marketplace services in 2022. Try it for free.
Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise by delivering stock ideas and market updates, and if you want to learn how and why markets behave the way they do, this is the place.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments based on that index. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Comments (2)