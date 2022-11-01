Eli Lilly: Far From Dead In Alzheimer's, But Needs Help From Other Areas

Jan. 25, 2023 2:12 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • The recent FDA complete response letter to Eli Lilly and Company about donanemab was inevitable.
  • Approval of donanemab remains uncertain.
  • There are several regulatory events for Eli Lilly and Company in 2023.

Eli Lilly and Company Research Laboratories. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals.

jetcityimage

On January 19, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), one of the largest ($329 billion market cap) global health care companies, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) complete response letter ("CRL") to the biologics license application ("BLA") for donanemab under the accelerated approval pathway for the treatment

Donanemab Trialblazer endpoints

Eli Lilly

This article was written by

Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
2.62K Followers
The Clinically Sound Investor is a pharmacist with a PharmD and a BA in psychology. He has worked across the spectrum from very small independent and hospital pharmacies to the some of the largest retail corporations and medical centers in the nation, as well as experience in specialty and mail order settings. Fascinated by watching the rise of Walmart and Apple after 2008, he now follows the advice "know thyself" and puts expertise of understaning scientific literature to research biotechnology stocks. His investments early on were driven by binary events such as FDA Advisory Committee meetings and PDUFA dates (approvals). Despite initial successes, there were too few of these events, so he expanded into predicting Phase II/III trial results. His writings should not be considered financial advice or the basis for investment decisions. While his interpretations of clinical trial results--which may be overlooked or even thoroughly misunderstood by Wall Street--could be helpful, they're only as good as the original reports they come from. Although written by scientists and doctors, there will always be a slant from the sponsoring company, or worse (like, say, missing data...).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.