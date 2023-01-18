ETG: This CEF Is Improving And Could Play A Role In An Income Portfolio

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • Most people are desperate for more income today as it is becoming ever more expensive to maintain our lifestyles.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund invests in a portfolio intended to provide investors with a high level of total return that is delivered via direct payments to them.
  • The closed-end fund's portfolio has improved a bit since we last looked at it, but ETG could still stand some improvements.
  • The fund cut its distribution due to heavy losses from its sub-optimal portfolio. We have to see if it will be able to sustain the new distribution.
  • The CEF price is attractive and the fund could be worth buying as long as you personally build your portfolio to include the areas in which the fund falls short.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Flying over USA at night with city light illumination. View from space. 3D render

da-kuk

Without a doubt, one of the biggest problems facing investors today is the incredibly high inflation rate that has dominated the economy over the past year. This has pushed up the price of food, which is something that we have all

ETG Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

ETG 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

SPY 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

ETG Top Ten Holdings

Eaton Vance

ETG Holdings by Country

Eaton Vance

ETG Dividend History

CEF Connect

ETG Distributions by Type

Fidelity Investments

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.27K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long positions in various energy-focused funds that currently hold long positions in DVN and PXD. I exercise no control over these funds and their holdings may change at any time.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.