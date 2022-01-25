Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason VanWees - Vice Chairman

Robert Mehrabian - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Susan Main - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Melanie Cibik - Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary

Edwin Roks - Executive Vice President, Teledyne

Conference Call Participants

Greg Konrad - Jefferies

Elizabeth Grenfell - Bank of America

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Joe Giordano - Cowen

Guy Hardwick - Credit Suisse

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Teledyne Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Later there will be an opportunity for your questions and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]

And as a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Jason VanWees. Please go ahead.

Jason VanWees

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone. This is Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman of Teledyne, and I'd like to welcome everyone to Teledyne's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. We released our earnings earlier this morning before the market opened.

Joining me today are Teledyne's Chairman, President and CEO, Robert Mehrabian; Senior Vice President and CFO, Sue Main; Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary, Melanie Cibik. Also joining today is Edwin Roks, EVP of Teledyne. After remarks by Robert and Sue, we will ask for your questions.

Of course though, before we get started, attorneys have reminded me to tell you that all forward-looking statements made this morning are subject to various, risks, assumptions and caveats as noted in the earnings release and our periodic SEC filings

