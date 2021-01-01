SOCL: Golden Times Ahead For Social Media Companies

Sakshi Patni
Summary

  • SOCL tracks the Solactive Social Media Total Return Index, which invests solely in companies involved in the social media business.
  • The social media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% annually.
  • This ETF’s concentration in relatively few stocks is a double-edged sword for investors. Significant movement in one stock can significantly impact the fund’s performance.
  • The ETF’s focus on virtual reality can significantly improve the fund’s returns.
  • I rate SOCL a hold, following a 40% rally since November and current broader concerns about the global equity market.

I rate Global X Social Media (NASDAQ:SOCL) a hold. I like this ETF, but, overall, market conditions and highly inconsistent investor attitudes toward the social media industry temper my enthusiasm.

Strategy

The Global X Social Media ETF tracks the

Composition

Sakshi Patni
Sakshi Patni joined Sungarden Investment Publishing as an Investment Research Intern in January 2023. She completed her undergraduate in 2019 and worked as a Research Associate for 2 years at Morningstar focusing on US Private Equity Markets. Afterward, she started her Master’s in Finance degree with Stevens Institute of Technology in Fall 2021 and has a cumulative GPA of 3.96. Having cleared CFA Level 1 and with a keen interest in the field of Impact Investing, Venture Capital and Corporate Finance, she wants to want to make an impact in this world with her knowledge of Finance and leveraging today's technology. Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Modern Income Investor's proprietary technical rating system was created by the firm's founder, Rob Isbitts, a chartist for more than 40 years. The ratings emphasize risk management and the belief that while any investment can appreciate in price at any time, each investment carries a different potential for a major loss. The balance of reward and risk is calculated each night for thousands of securities using a formula that analyzes price trend, the strength of that trend, and key price levels. It analyzes data over multiple time frames to produce a short-term rating (looking three months out) and a long-term rating (looking 12 months out).

