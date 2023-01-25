Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 2:26 PM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.52K Followers

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Q4 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter DeLongchamps - Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs

Daryl Kenningham - President and Chief Executive Officer

Daniel McHenry - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Ward - The Benchmark Company

David Whiston - Morningstar Research

Rajat Gupta - J.P. Morgan

Joseph Enderlin - Stephens Inc.

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Glenn Chin - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Group 1 Automotive's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. Please be advised today's conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Pete DeLongchamps, Group 1's Senior Vice President of Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs. Please go ahead, Mr. DeLongchamps.

Peter DeLongchamps

Thank you, Jamie. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's call. The earnings release we issued this morning and a related slide presentation that include reconciliations related to the adjusted results we will refer to on this call for comparison purposes have been posted to Group 1's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to make some brief remarks about forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Except for historical information mentioned during the conference call, statements made by management of Group 1 Automotive are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.

Those risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.