JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) reported its Q3 2022 financial results on November 2, 2022, beating revenue and EPS estimates.
The firm provides DevOps tools to software developers in the enterprise.
Given the company's high and increasing operating losses in a rising cost of capital environment, I remain on hold for FROG in the near term.
Sunnyvale, California-based JFrog was founded to develop an integrated and full-featured system to enable DevOps teams to more quickly and easily develop and deploy new software releases.
Management is headed by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shlomi Ben Haim, who was previously at AlphaCSP, a software implementation company acquired by Malam Group.
The company has developed a robust partner program composed of three partner types: Resellers, Technology Partners, and Solutions Partners.
The company's primary offerings include:
Artifactory - Artifact repository
Xray - Security and compliance
Pipelines - CI/CD automation
Distribution - Trusted software releases
Mission Control - Platform control panel
Connect - Device management
The firm offers a multi-tiered subscription structure, utilizing free trials and open-source offerings to entice businesses to try the integrated service.
Subscription offerings include:
JFrog Pro
JFrog Pro X
JFrog Enterprise
JFrog Enterprise Plus
JFrog Security
According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for DevOps software was an estimated $2.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.3 billion by 2023.
This represents a forecasted very strong CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2023.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing need for continuous software release capabilities as organizations seek to gain an edge through their superior software system operation.
Also, organizations are seeking lower cost structures, greater automation, increased agility, and faster application delivery cycles.
While the North American market represents the greatest demand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth during the period.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
IBM (Red Hat)
Pivotal Software & VMware
GitLab (Microsoft)
Sonatype
Alphabet
Amazon (AWS)
Total revenue by quarter has followed the trajectory shown below:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended down recently, per the chart below:
Operating losses by quarter have worsened dramatically in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have worsened further into negative territory, as shown here:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, FROG's stock price has risen 4.5% vs. GitLab's (GTLB) drop of around 17.2%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
9.4
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
-35.7
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
38.2%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-34.2%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-26.2%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,508,252,928
|
Enterprise Value
|
$2,460,394,352
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$31,772,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.91
(Source - Financial Modeling Prep)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be GitLab; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric (TTM)
|
GitLab
|
JFrog Ltd.
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
17.0
|
9.4
|
-44.8%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
71.6%
|
38.2%
|
-46.7%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-47.3%
|
-34.2%
|
-27.8%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$66,780,000
|
$31,772,000
|
--
(Source - Seeking Alpha and Financial Modeling Prep)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
FROG's most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 12.0% as of Q3 2022, so the firm is in need of improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP (TTM)
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
38.2%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-26.2%
|
Total
|
12.0%
(Source - Financial Modeling Prep)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2022's results, management highlighted the growth of large customers within its customer base, up 29% year-over-year for clients generating annual recurring revenue of over $1 million.
Leadership also noted the growth of its Enterprise Plus subscription plan by large enterprises, confirming its belief in a growing need for 'mature end-to-end solutions.'
The company also released its Advanced Security product that is focused on securing client binaries.
As to its financial results, topline revenue rose 34% year-over-year, with cloud revenue up 60%.
The company's trailing four-quarter net dollar retention rate was 130%, indicating strong product/market fit and high sales and marketing efficiency.
The firm's Rule of 40 results were mediocre, with a strong revenue growth result offset by a negative operating result, contributing to a disappointing figure for this metric.
However, GAAP operating losses continued to worsen, and negative earnings were a dismal ($0.24) per share.
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $434 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $27.3 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only $4.5 million. The company paid a hefty $62.6 million in stock-based compensation.
Looking ahead, for full-year 2022, management expected revenue to be $280.5 million at the midpoint of the range and non-GAAP operating income of $1.5 at the midpoint.
Note that non-GAAP operating income does not include stock-based compensation, which has been quite high, as mentioned above.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing FROG at an EV/Sales multiple of around 9.4x.
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly-held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 5.2x on January 3, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, FROG is currently valued by the market at a significant premium to the broader Meritech Capital Index, at least as of January 3, 2023.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is a likely macroeconomic slowdown, which may accelerate new customer discounting, produce slower sales cycles, and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.
Notably, FROG's EV/Sales multiple has compressed by 20% in the past twelve months, although it has risen from a low of 40% several weeks ago, as the chart shows below:
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a 'short and shallow' downturn offset by China's reopening effects.
However, given the firm's increasing operating losses in a rising cost of capital environment, I remain on hold for FROG in the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments