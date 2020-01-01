Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Is Still A Buy After Q4 Earnings

Jan. 25, 2023 3:07 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)BW, DXY, SCCO, SP500, SLDP2 Comments
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Marketplace

Summary

  • Freeport-McMoRan reported Q4 2022 earnings and beat analyst expectations.
  • There is likely strong copper demand ahead as the macroeconomic backdrop improves.
  • The effects of a U.S. dollar decline and China reopening discussed.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, DIY Value Investing, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Copper wire cable, raw material industry

FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

In the months following Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) posting Q3 results in Oct. 2022, shares gained nearly 60%. The copper producer outperformed the 9.05% return from the S&P 500 Index (SP500). At the

Freeport-McMoRan output

Freeport-McMoRan

copper price

MarketWatch

copper price

Freeport-McMoRan Q4 Presentation (Freeport-McMoRan Q4 Presentation)

FCX stock grade

Seeking Alpha Premium

FCX valuation

FCX Valuation Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

fcx stock

FCX Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Freeport-McMoRan Q4/22 Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan Q4/22 Presentation (Freeport-McMoRan Q4/22 Presentation)

DIY investors hold up to 100% in cash. Find out why by [+]Following me now. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today. 



This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
31.22K Followers
Get quick do-it-yourself tips on maximizing risk-adjusted returns

Join DIY Value Investing. Over two decades of experience in financial markets.

Affiliate partner at StockRover.

Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.  

Do. Act. Invest.

Do-it-Yourself Value Investing is a marketplace service. Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.

Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.

Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.

I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.