AT&S: PCB And IC Substrate Manufacturer To Bet On A Semiconductor Rebound

Bernhard Kainz profile picture
Bernhard Kainz
56 Followers

Summary

  • AT&S is one of the globally leading manufacturers of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, headquartered in Austria and with a manufacturing footprint in Europe and Asia.
  • The company reported very strong results in November for H1 2022/2023 (fiscal year is from April to March).
  • Shares are down around 40% from their high in May 2022, in line with the general drawback of semiconductor stocks.
  • P/E ratio for FY 2022/2023 (ending in March) should be below 5 at the current share price.
  • Revenue increases will be a driver for profit growth going forward, with a CAGR of 29% expected over the next two years.

Robotic vision sensor camera system for soldering and assembly pcb boar

Robotic vision sensor camera system for soldering and assembly pcb board

kynny

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate this is almost equivalent to USD.)

Investment Thesis

AT&S (OTCPK:ASAAF) is one

AT&S global footprint

AT&S global footprint (Source: AT&S)

AT&S solutions enable electronics applications and technologies

AT&S solutions enable electronics applications and technologies (Source: AT&S)

CAGR of package substrate market

CAGR of package substrate market ((Source: AT&S))

Quarterly revenue and EBITDA margin development

Quarterly revenue and EBITDA margin development (Source: AT&S)

AT&S H1 2022/2023 results

AT&S H1 2022/2023 results (Source: AT&S)

This article was written by

Bernhard Kainz profile picture
Bernhard Kainz
56 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and Fintech and I am a private part-time investor. I like to do my own research and enjoy writing. I am from Austria and my focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASAAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.