(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate this is almost equivalent to USD.)

Investment Thesis

AT&S (OTCPK:ASAAF) is one of the globally leading manufacturers of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. While it has a significant manufacturing footprint in Asia, it is the only manufacturer of IC substrates who produces in Europe, which makes it a potential beneficiary of the upcoming EU chips act.

Shares have retreated over the last months in line with other semiconductor stocks. But the financial results for the current fiscal year 2022/2023 (ending in March) should be very strong, and with a mid-single digit P/E ratio AT&S looks cheap.

This makes the stock an interesting bet on a semiconductor rebound in 2023.

Company Overview

AT&S (Advanced Technologies and Solutions) is headquartered in Leoben, Austria. The company was founded in 1987 (it went public in 1999) and has around 15,000 employees worldwide.

(A historical side note for those who are interested in such things - The printed circuit board was actually invented by an Austrian, Paul Eisler. The background does not make for an inspiring story though. Eisler never profited from his invention due to patent disputes. He was keen that his invention was not to be used for military purposes and he published it with a music publisher. Ironically, his invention took off in the U.S. with military applications in the 1950s, and his patents were mostly ignored. Being Jewish, he left Austria in 1936 to the UK, but part of his family perished.)

AT&S has 7 manufacturing plants in Europe (Austria) and Asia (China, India, South Korea, and Malaysia). The company has expanded manufacturing capacity significantly over the past decade:

AT&S global footprint (Source: AT&S)

AT&S is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and secondary listings are on various other European stock exchanges. There are no U.S. ADRs for the shares. Due to the depreciation in the share price over the last months the current market capitalization is around 1.3bn euro, so it is certainly not a large cap.

Product range

The company manufactures high-end printed circuit boards for mobile devices, automotive, medical technology and industrial solutions. About 10 years back AT&S expanded from printed circuit boards to the production of ABF substrates for integrated circuits. It also provides solutions and services for semiconductor modules such as codesign, simulation, architectural optimization, assembly, and test services.

I assume most readers will have a reasonably good idea what printed circuit boards are. ABF substrate is maybe a lesser known, but nonetheless crucial component for semiconductors. ABF (short for: Ajinomoto Build-Up Film®) substrate is a key component in chip manufacturing and used as an electrical insulation material for high-performance semiconductors. Most advanced semiconductors are unable to function without these substrates as it enables packaging of high-performance integrated circuits for multiple applications. Limited availability of ABF substrates significantly contributed to the semiconductor shortage over the last couple of years.

AT&S entered the IC substrate market quite late in 2013 and started volume production only in 2016. But management invested heavily in manufacturing production sites, and substrate production has gradually become their most important business segment.

A fairly recent Investor Presentation on the company’s Investor Relations website has a good overview over where the products are used. I recommend reading through it to anybody interesting in investing in AT&S:

AT&S solutions enable electronics applications and technologies (Source: AT&S)

Market position

While the short-term management outlook for 2023 is flat due to the macroeconomic environment, the trend towards more digitalization is certainly ongoing. This means a continuously increasing use of semiconductors and electronics, providing economic tailwinds to AT&S for years to come. A McKinsey study from April 2022 study estimated that the semiconductor markets will grow to be a 1 Trillion dollar industry at the end of the decade in 2030 with CAGR of around 7% over the next years.

AT&S is well positioned to profit from this. The company is the #2 producer of high-end PCBs and #5 producer of IC substrates worldwide (see p. 28 of the investor presentation mentioned above), and a technology leader with 600 active patents. This is important as the ongoing trend towards advanced packing of semiconductors (where a multitude of chip elements are integrated as one module or device) requires more and more sophisticated IC substrates to support higher circuit density and better electrical behavior and signal transmission:

CAGR of package substrate market ((Source: AT&S))

It is also noteworthy that AT&S is the only manufacturer of substrates who produces in Europe. The company is therefore eligible to receive IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) funding for research and development.

So far, a grant for 145mn euro has been given to three Austrian companies, one of them being AT&S. (The other two are Infineon Austria (OTCQX:IFNNY) (OTCQX:IFNNF) and NXP Semiconductor Austria (NASDAQ:NXPI)). I expect that the planned EU Chips act will be beneficial for AT&S too - maybe directly through further subsidies for manufacturing and research, but certainly indirectly through increased manufacturing of semiconductor chips within the European Union.

Financial results and outlook

For the first half of 2022/23 (which ended in September 2022) AT&S reported revenue of 1,070mn, for the first time surpassing one billion euro for a half-year reporting period. Revenue increased an impressive 53% YoY from 698mn in the previous FY.

Management reduced the revenue outlook for fiscal year 2022/23. Revenue guidance is now in the “mid-single-digit percentage range” below the previous guidance of 2.2bn, meaning growth is slowing down somewhat, but not much. H1 revenue also included positive FX effects of 116mn.

It is especially nice to see that not only revenue, but also profitability increased significantly. EBITDA margin in H1 2022/23 was up +10.7pp YoY to 29.5%. Here too FX effects helped, and they increased EBITDA by 79mn.

The company also publishes an adjusted EBITDA margin where start-up cost for material and wages are excluded. Adjusted EBITDA increased somewhat more than EBITDA by +11.2pp YoY to 31.3%. Personally, I am usually not in favor of adjusted numbers. In this case I also think the adjusted numbers are not very helpful. Looking at the last quarters, there always seem to be one-time costs in every quarter, they are obviously just different ones every single time.

Anyway, it is still noteworthy and positive that increases in revenue and profitability have been going on for a series of quarters and are not a one-time thing:

Quarterly revenue and EBITDA margin development (Source: AT&S)

Significant investment in manufacturing capacity drive revenue and profit growth

Due to high a CAPEX spend the company's operating FCF was negative at (123.7mn). Guidance for the full FY is for CAPEX to be up to 1.25bn euro, a more than 50 percent increase YoY from 602mn. CAPEX in the first half of the fiscal year was already 489.5mn, a 59.5% increase YoY.

The high investments stand out. Three years back the annual CAPEX was still only 218.5mn. Besides research and development, significant investments are going into increasing manufacturing capacity. Those capacity increases drive an impressive revenue and profit growth. So, it is not all bad, but something to watch:

AT&S H1 2022/2023 results (Source: AT&S)

Besides FCF (which is certainly important though), the numbers go very much in the right direction. In their medium-term outlook for 2025/26 management forecasts EBITDA margins between 27 to 32 percent, so not significantly higher. But revenue should grow to 3.5bn which makes for a nice CAGR of around 29%.

Clean balance sheet

The balance sheet looks exceptionally clean and good (to me). At the end of September last year non-current assets were at 2.3bn, almost all of it property, plant, and equipment. Intangible assets were only 31.8mn and even declined by 11mn YoY.

Net debt stood at a very manageable 296.9mn (down almost 60% YoY) as Net gearing was only at 16.9%.

Valuation

Earnings per share were already 5.52 euro in H1 2022/2023. So, even if we will see a slowdown in H2, I expect the P/E ratio for the full fiscal year to be below 5 at the current share price of 34 euro. This makes AT&S cheap.

AT&S also pays a dividend, although it is not exceptionally high. Last FY the dividend was 0.9 euro. I expect it to increase this year. An annual dividend of 1 euro would give a dividend yield of around 2.9% at the current share price. So the dividend is not the reason why anyone would invest in AT&S, but it is a nice add-on.

Risks and concerns

I have already mentioned the high CAPEX spend to increase manufacturing capacity. While we do see corresponding increases in revenue and profit, eventually CAPEX will need to come down, especially as growth over the next quarters will probably be slower.

FX headwinds are also something that needs to be watched. Some of the headwinds we have seen in the April to September numbers were due to FX rates, especially USD (and to a lesser extent RMB). The US dollar has depreciated since then against the Euro, so I expect to see this to turn around and become a headwind for the company during the second half of the fiscal year.

A slowdown in demand for IC substrates in 2023 seems possible given the general trends in the semiconductor markets. AT&S shares have reflected this possibility, as they are down significantly from their highs in May 2022. A further market deterioration will affect AT&S and revenue growth could slow more than what management is currently forecasting. In any case, I expect this to be temporary though.

Conclusion

AT&S shares are cheap now, and I think the company is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing digitalization trend which will result in higher demand for semiconductors over the coming years. This makes the company an interesting bet on a semiconductor rebound in 2023.

AT&S will report Q3 (October-December) results on February 2 next week. Cautious investors might want to wait until then for additional clarity on the risks and concerns mentioned above.

