Zoom: Better To Stay Neutral Until Headwinds Are Gone

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
248 Followers

Summary

  • ZM has a product that fits the market which is easy to deploy and use.
  • Competition from Teams is a big threat, but this does not mean ZM cannot have a decent market share in the long term.
  • ZM faces plenty of headwinds and uncertainties in the near term.

Multiracial colleagues discussing on video call

Morsa Images

Overview

My recommendation is to stay neutral for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). I continue to have high hopes for ZM as a strategic software solution for the massive communications and collaboration market. However, the company is up against difficult

Chart

G2

Table Description automatically generated

Author's estimates

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
248 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.