Overview

My recommendation is to stay neutral for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). I continue to have high hopes for ZM as a strategic software solution for the massive communications and collaboration market. However, the company is up against difficult growth comparisons, and the Online division is seeing lower free-to-paid conversion rates. In addition, maintaining historically high growth rates over the longer term is difficult at the current revenue scale. In my opinion, the near-term will be challenging for revenue growth due to factors such as tough comps due to COVID, weaker demand from SMB as many of them shutdown, normalizing sales cycles.

Business description

ZM provides an intuitive interface for users to have vide conversations, share screens, annotate documents, and host video conferences with anyone in the world.

Virtual communication industry trend

In order to keep up with the underlying trends, businesses must adapt their way of engaging, communication, and collaborating with stakeholders. Even in the largest companies, teams have traditionally worked in close proximity to one another. Because of advancements in mobile and cloud computing as well as constant improvements in network connectivity, modern businesses can function effectively even when their employees are located in different locations. Employees are increasingly interested in remote work opportunities, and employers are actively seeking out the most qualified candidates wherever they may be. As teams become more dispersed across the globe, the importance of strong collaboration remains unchanged. The need for efficient methods of communication outside of face-to-face meetings has grown as the workforce has become more geographically dispersed and the population has shifted demographically. For instance, today's millennials constitute a sizable percentage (35%) of the labor force in the United States. Millennials are a generation that places a premium on adaptability and flexibility at work, and they have high expectations for how well and how quickly technology can respond to their needs.

Traditional methods of office discourse have not kept pace with the changing nature of work. Because of outdated proprietary architectures, high costs of deployment and user onboarding, and clunky user experiences, traditional methods of communication have largely failed. Numerous on-premises systems were developed primarily to facilitate audio conferencing. Not only that, but many of the older video services today were merely an added feature to an already existing application, rather than being designed from the ground up to provide a stable and high-quality viewing experience. Because of this dynamic, businesses have implemented separate and isolated technologies to deal with the numerous methods by which individuals communicate today. IT departments face challenges in adopting and implementing such a wide variety of technologies, and their management and support are time-consuming and costly for employees. That's why I think ZM is the perfect tool for any business looking for a cutting-edge and reliable method of communication.

ZM, a market leader, is built to disrupt the legacy solutions providers

ZM struck me as unique from the get-go. Rather than retrofitting an existing conference call or chat tool with video capabilities, they designed their product to be cloud-native and video-first. ZM's goal has always been to give their customers the best possible experience, so they designed their platform with that in mind. Because of this, I believe ZM has established itself as the industry standard. A fundamental search across various sites (Gartner, pcmag, G2) clearly indicate that ZM is in a leading position.

G2

Efficient go-to-market model

ZM's multi-pronged approach to going to market takes advantage of the platform's viral popularity while also taking advantage of the most efficient channels of distribution available. Generally speaking, ZM sells to customers of all sizes through its direct sales force and strategic partners, and its online sales channel is especially useful for its smaller customers. As a result of ZM's platform and sales model, even a single free user can be scaled up to an entire company rollout.

ZM's viral adoption is propelled by a positive cycle of user experiences, and the sales model supports this phenomenon. People usually start using ZM service after being invited to a ZM meeting by a coworker or other professional connection. In my opinion, it's a brilliant move on ZM's part to make it totally free for anyone to host or attend a meeting. When people try out the ZM platform and see how useful it is, they often end up paying for premium accounts to gain access to more features. This model promotes expansion of the user base and drives adoption within established businesses. Net dollar growth of more than 120% over the past three years is indicative of the success of ZM's user adoption model.

Competition

To begin, compare to the elephant in the room: Microsoft (MSFT) Teams. Teams is clearly the most significant competitive threat to ZM in terms of available capital for R&D, distribution, pricing, and, to some extent, branding (refer to G2 chart above, Teams is just slightly below ZM). Personally, I believe that ZM's "winning" factor here is its plug-and-play role, in which anyone can simply download and start using ZM within minutes. Teams, on the other hand, are not as frictionless as they appear, especially when the counterparty is not from the organization. Longer term, I believe Teams will be the clear winner in terms of overall user count, but this does not preclude ZM from having a sizable market share. This is not a winner-take-all situation.

When compared to Webex, another industry heavyweight, I believe that products from legacy vendors like Cisco have not been designed specifically as a video communications platform, leading to poor usability and unreliability. Only recently have they started to include video capabilities, as they were originally designed as communication platforms. To compete with ZM's platform, which was developed with a cloud-native, video-first architecture, the competition would need to start from scratch with their own architectures.

I don't think pure-play vendors like Blue Jeans pose much of a threat to ZM. The Blue Jeans platform, which is built on open source software, seems to have lost popularity due to a lack of new features and a decline in the quality of the service they provide.

Lots of macro headwinds and uncertainties heading into CY23

ZM's 3FQ23 earnings were slightly above consensus, and the company outperformed on EBIT margin. However, management lowered FY23 revenue guidance, primarily due to FX, and increased its EBIT margin to 34%. More importantly, the Online segment continues to weigh on revenue growth, falling 10% in the third quarter despite monthly churn rates returning to pre-pandemic levels due to reduced SMB purchase intent for core Meetings.

That said, management has signaled a possible stabilization of online revenue in 2FQ24, as initiatives revolving around local pricing and time limits encourage greater free-to-paid conversion. The potential for increased churn and SMBs putting any purchase on hold could result in a longer-than-expect recovery in the Online segment if fears of a recession continue to grow. After hearing management reiterate the ongoing deal cycle elongation, which adds risk of a more meaningful deceleration in core Enterprise, I expect the focus of the investor debate to shift to how ZM will perform in FY24.

Given a possible slowdown in Enterprise due to the bad macro backdrop and headwinds in the Online segment, I do not think the risk/reward for ZM is attractive at the current levels.

Forecast

ZM has a 15% upside, in my opinion. According to my model, it is worth $82.60 in FY24. ZM's industry's underlying secular trend is nearly as certain as it can be. In my opinion, it is only a matter of execution, whether ZM can continue to execute and gain more share to grow.

While my model suggests that the stock has good upside potential at current levels, there are many uncertainties in the short term that could push the stock price down. As a result, I believe a higher margin of safety is required before investing in ZM, at least until we have a better understanding of CY23.

Using management's FY23 guidance and a conservative growth rate over the next two years, I estimate ZM will earn around $1.2 billion in FY25. If we assume ZM will trade at the same forward PE multiple in FY24, the stock will be worth $82.6, or 19% more.

Author's estimates

Key risk

Competitive threat from Teams

Even though I stressed that this is not a zero-sum game, the market's adoption of Teams could stunt ZM's expansion in the interim. The market might interpret this as ZM losing ground to Teams, which would feed a bearish narrative about ZM's prospects.

Conclusion

In my opinion, ZM has a lot of near-term headwinds and uncertainties which are not favorable to an investor. The obvious part is ZM's online business segment is experiencing weaker free-to-paid conversion rates and tougher growth comparisons. In addition, maintaining historically high growth rates over the longer term is difficult at the current revenue scale. In my opinion, the next four to six quarters will be challenging for revenue growth due to factors such as tough COVID-19 comps, SMB churn, normalizing sales cycles, and demographic shifts in the customer mix. All in, I think it is better to wait for these uncertainties to clear before investing.