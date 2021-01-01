PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is an interesting play in the secular growth trends of wireless technologies and connectivity over the long term, but current expectations for its future revenue and earnings growth are quite undemanding. Additionally, its shares are undervalued due to weak sentiment, providing a good buying opportunity.

Background

I covered Qualcomm twice at the end of 2021, and while I saw Qualcomm as an interesting play in the 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) secular growth theme, in my personal portfolio I’ve not invested in its stock, as I was already invested in this theme through Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), and I considered the business overlap between the two companies to be significant.

As I’ve discussed several times in previous articles, I invest mainly in secular growth companies in a few investing themes, namely semiconductors, electric vehicles, digital payments, 5G and big data. Qualcomm is a company that fits well with my investment criteria, so given that I’ve not covered it for some time, I think that now is a good time to revisit its investment case and see if its shares offer value ahead of its upcoming earnings or not.

Growth Prospects

Qualcomm is a technology company offering semiconductor and telecom products to various wireless communication applications, being a fabless company, which means it outsources the production of its chips to third-parties, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM).

Its technologies and products are used in several mobile and wireless products, as the company has a leading position across wireless technologies. Beyond mobile, Qualcomm’s technologies and chips are also used in other industries, such as automotive or industrial applications, plus other products that are connected to wireless networks (IoT).

This business profile means that Qualcomm is well positioned to benefit from growth across several end-markets, as modern technology is constantly changing and new developments are constantly pushing for new applications and devices. The volume of data is expected to maintain a strong growth path over the coming years, supported by technological advances like 5G.

This technology enables the connection of many more applications, including machines, objects and devices, increasing the total addressable market for wireless applications. Due to its strong intellectual property and broad product offering in the semiconductor industry for wireless technology, Qualcomm is one of the companies that is better positioned to benefit from these long-term growth trends.

This backdrop is quite positive for growth in the company’s mobile segment, but also in other industries, such as automotive, where Qualcomm has expanded its product offering and should benefit from strong growth over the coming years.

Indeed, Qualcomm’s growth strategy has been to diversify its product offering so that it can offer solutions and products for more industries and different type of customers, increasing Qualcomm’s total addressable market and also leading to a better business diversification over the long term. Indeed, Qualcomm expects its total addressable market to expand significantly over the next decade, from $100 billion nowadays to some $700 billion by 2030.

TAM (Qualcomm)

This strong growth backdrop is supported by more devices being connected, and new segments increasing their size, such as AR/VR. This bodes well for Qualcomm’s growth, and the company targets annual revenue from IoT of around $9 billion by FY 2024, compared to $6.9 billion last year, while in Automotive it expects to grow from annual revenues, from about $1.4 billion last year to around $3.5 billion in five years. In its mobile segment, Qualcomm sees good growth prospects ahead supported by 5G, expecting 5G handsets to gradually increase their weight in total shipments, to about 85% by fiscal year 2024 and almost double from total shipments delivered in 2021.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, even though Qualcomm’s track record is not impressive as the company delivered somewhat muted revenue and earnings growth over the past five years, its operating momentum has improved more recently supported by the company’s strategy to grow its business beyond the mobile segment.

In its last fiscal year 2022 (FY 2022), which ends in September, Qualcomm reported positive financial figures despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and some softness in the mobile market. Its annual revenues amounted to $44.2 billion (up by 32% YoY), maintaining a very strong growth rate after a very strong year in FY 2021 (revenue up +42% YoY). This means that in just a couple of years, Qualcomm was able to almost double its annual revenue, considering that in FY 2020 its revenue was $23.5 billion.

Due to good cost control and some operating leverage, its earnings before taxes (EBT) and earnings per share increased at higher growth rates than revenue, making 2022 a record year for Qualcomm.

Financial performance (Qualcomm)

This strong performance was driven by its QCT segment, which reported revenue of $37.7 billion (+39% YoY) and EBT of $12.8 billion (+65% YoY). On the other hand, its licensing segment (QTL), reported flat revenue and earnings during the year, and reduced its weight to 14.5% of total revenue.

Within its QCT segment, most technologies and end-markets reported strong growth, while radio-filters was the laggard. Even though handsets still represent a significant part of total revenue (about 57% of total revenue), Qualcomm’s strategy to push for growth in automotive and IoT is bearing fruit and these two end-markets together represent close to 19% of total revenue.

QCT segments (Qualcomm)

These are very impressive results considering headwinds in the company’s industries, coming from demand weakness in mobile and high levels of inventory in its customers, which justifies its cautious guidance for Q1 FY 2023. Indeed, while in Q4 FY 2022 its revenue was $11.4 billion, its revenue guidance for Q1 was between $9.2-$10 billion, and EBT margin to decline from 34% to 26-28%, with weakness coming from its QCT segment.

Regarding its balance sheet, at the end of FY 2022, Qualcomm has a net debt position of about $9.1 billion. Given that its EBITDA was $17.8 billion during the last year, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was only 0.51x, thus the company has a strong financial profile and doesn’t need to retain much cash.

This means that Qualcomm can maintain an attractive shareholder remuneration policy in the near future, both through dividend and share buybacks. In FY 2022, Qualcomm returned more than $6.3 billion to shareholders, which was almost all of its free cash flow generation, a profile that is not expected to change much in the coming years.

Capital returns (Qualcomm)

Its current quarterly dividend is $0.75 per share, or $3 per share annualized, which at its current share price leads to a dividend yield of about 2.3%. This yield is somewhat attractive within the technology sector, but I see Qualcomm mainly as a ‘growth play’ rather than income, a profile that is not likely to change much over the next few years.

Going forward, according to analysts’ estimates, current estimates seem to be quite conservative as the company’s revenue is expected to drop to about $40.5 billion in FY 2023, and recover to about $45.4 billion in the following year and be flat after that, to reach only $46.4 billion by FY 2026. Given that Qualcomm has good growth prospects across its segments, I think there is the potential for upward revisions over the coming months as medium-term estimates seem to be quite undemanding. Moreover, its bottom-line is not expected to be above its level achieved in FY 2022 ($12.9 billion), which also seems to be quite conservative as the company has shown a good cost control and has improved its net profit margin in recent years.

Regarding its valuation, despite its strong growth achieved over the past couple of years, Qualcomm is currently trading at only 12x forward earnings. This valuation is quite low within the semiconductor industry and also compared to the company’s historical valuation over the past five years (about 15.6x forward earnings), showing that Qualcomm’s shares are currently undervalued.

Valuation (Bloomberg)

Conclusion

Qualcomm has delivered an impressive operating performance over the past couple of years, but it is not completely immune to weakness in the industry and its financial performance is expected to be weaker in the current fiscal year. Nevertheless, its growth prospects are good and current consensus estimates seem to be much too conservative, as Qualcomm is well positioned to benefit from secular growth trends of 5G, IoT, and automotive connectivity.

While its current quarter is not expected to be strong, its guidance for the coming quarters can easily surprise to the upside as expectations are rather low, which can be a positive catalyst for a higher share price in the short term, thus Qualcomm seems to be an interesting growth play right now in the semiconductor industry.