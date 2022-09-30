phototechno

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is a well-managed business development company ("BDC") with a distinct focus on senior secured venture growth loans to technology companies.

Hercules Capital, in my opinion, is one of the best BDCs investors can buy right now, especially those who make a point of investing only in the highest quality, most secure business development companies in the market.

HTGC is trading at a premium valuation, but I believe it is justified given the BDC's portfolio quality, strong historical equity returns, and potential for portfolio income growth in a rising-rate environment.

Unique Investment Strategy And Investment Portfolio

Hercules Capital is not your typical business development firm because it has developed a core investment focus on a small cluster of five industry groups: technology, life sciences, SaaS financing, renewable energies, and special situations.

Hercules Capital primarily invests in established businesses seeking venture growth capital. Hercules Capital can be thought of as a publicly traded venture capital firm that seeks both debt and equity investments.

This focus has benefited the company and its shareholders. Since its inception in 2003, Hercules Capital has made more than $15 billion in debt commitments to companies, resulting in a steadily growing investment portfolio.

Hercules Capital's total investments based on fair value totaled $2.83 billion as of 30 September 2022, representing an 83% increase over the end of 2017. The portfolio's primary focus is on Drug Discovery & Development and Software, two segments with consistent cash flows and little general correlation with the direction of the economy.

Total Investment Portfolio At Fair Value (Hercules Capital)

A Top Reason To Buy HTGC: Floating Rate Exposure

The HTGC BDC invests in all capital structure positions, but has developed a focus on Senior Secured First Liens, which accounted for 73% of Hercules Capital's investment portfolio at the end of the September quarter. Senior Secured Second Liens came in second place with a 19.4% share. Other investments include unsecure debt, equity, and warrants, which provide Hercules Capital with upside if certain companies perform exceptionally well.

It is also worth noting that 95.1% of the BDC's investments are floating rate loans, implying that Hercules Capital's earnings are influenced by interest rates.

Q3-22 Investment Portfolio (Hercules Capital)

If the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in 2023, Hercules Capital may benefit from this correlation. With inflation easing in recent months, I believe the central bank will not raise interest rates as much as it did in 2022, but investors should expect more rate hikes.

Because Hercules Capital has positioned its portfolio to benefit from rising interest rates, I believe investors will continue to see increases in portfolio income and dividends in 2023.

A 100-basis-point rate hike, which is very likely in 2023 if inflation remains above the central bank's long-term inflation target of 2%, would result in an additional $0.18 per share in net income for Hercules Capital.

This additional revenue could be distributed to shareholders in the form of a dividend increase in the regular dividend, which is currently set at $0.36 per share per quarter, or as a supplemental dividend. The dividend coverage I discussed here.

Asset Sensitivity To Interest Rates (Hercules Capital)

A Second Reason To Buy HTGC: Leading Equity Returns

Hercules Capital has outperformed its industry peers in terms of equity returns (based on average equity deployed in the lending business). HTGC's equity return in 3Q-22 was 14.8% versus 12.0% for the average business development company.

The statement of superior equity returns holds true over time: Hercules Capital has consistently outperformed its peers by at least 2.4 percentage points per year since 2017.

Return On Average Equity (Hercules Capital)

30% Premium To Net Asset Value Is Deserved

Hercules Capital has delivered excellent equity returns for its shareholders, resulting in a premium valuation. Hercules Capital is one of the market's most expensive BDCs, with a 30% premium to net asset value, and the BDC even traded at higher NAV premiums in 2021.

Net Asset Value (Hercules Capital)

What Could Go Wrong?

The tech sector could experience a significant downturn, limiting Hercules Capital's origination capabilities. A softer macro environment could lead to an increase in loan defaults (HTGC's non-accruals are currently 0%).

The central bank could step up rate hikes, which would contradict my case for portfolio income and dividend growth in a rising-rate environment.

My Conclusion

Quality is not supposed to be cheap. Hercules Capital, Inc. is a well-managed business development company that impresses on several fronts, including a strong and diverse portfolio with equity upside from some of the BDC's investments.

Hercules Capital's portfolio has also grown steadily over time, and its equity returns outperform the competition by a wide margin.

Considering that the BDC also has significant floating rate exposure, I believe Hercules Capital, Inc.'s dividend will continue to grow.