BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 3:28 PM ETBOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)
BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Nell - Chief Financial Officer

Stacy Kymes - Chief Executive Officer

Marc Maun - Executive Vice President, Regional Banking

Scott Grauer - Executive Vice President, Wealth Management

Martin Grunst - Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo Securities

Brady Gailey - KBW

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Olney - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to BOK Financial Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Steven Nell, Chief Financial Officer for BOK Financial Corporation. Thank you. You may begin.

Steven Nell

Good morning and thanks for joining us. Today, our CEO, Stacy Kymes, will provide opening comments. Marc Maun, Executive Vice President for Regional Banking, will cover our loan portfolio and related credit metrics; and Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, will cover our fee-based results. I will provide details regarding the key financial performance metrics. And Marty Grunst, our recently named incoming CFO, will provide our forward guidance. PDF of the slide presentation and fourth quarter press release are available on our website at bokf.com. We refer you to the disclaimers on Slide 2 regarding our forward-looking statements we make during the call.

I'll now turn the call over to Stacy Kymes.

Stacy Kymes

Good morning. Thanks for joining us to discuss BOK Financial's fourth quarter and 2022's full-year financial results.

Starting on Slide 4, fourth quarter net income was $168 million or $2.51 per diluted share. The strong results of the fourth quarter continued to build on the earnings momentum we have been developing throughout 2022. This quarter was the highest pre-provision net revenue in our history. Through the fourth quarter, we've

