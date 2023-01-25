Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 3:29 PM ETPopular, Inc. (BPOP), BPOPO
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.52K Followers

Call Start: 10:00 January 1, 0000 11:09 AM ET

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Cardillo - Investor Relations Officer

Ignacio Alvarez - Chief Executive Officer

Javier Ferrer - Chief Operating Officer

Carlos Vazquez - Chief Financial Officer

Lidio Soriano - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo Securities

Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Kelly Motta - KBW

Gerard Cassidy - RBC

Operator

Hello and welcome to today's Popular Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Bailey, and I will be the moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Paul Cardillo, Investor Relations Officer at Popular. Please go ahead.

Paul Cardillo

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With us on the call today is our CEO, Ignacio Alvarez; our COO, Javier Ferrer; our CFO, Carlos Vazquez; and our CRO, Lidio Soriano. They will review our results for the full year and fourth quarter and then answer your questions. Other members of our management team will also be available during the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that on today's call, we may make forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth within today's earnings press release and are detailed in our SEC filings. You may find today's press release and our SEC filings on our web page at popular.com.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Ignacio Alvarez.

Ignacio Alvarez

Good morning, and thank you for joining the call. Our results for the quarter in the full year were solid and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.