QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 3:52 PM ETQCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.52K Followers

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Larry Helling - Chief Executive Officer

Todd Gipple - President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the QCR Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of Full-Year 2022. Yesterday, after market close, the company disbursed its fourth quarter earnings press release. If there is anyone on the call who has not received a copy, you may access it on the company's website, www.qcrh.com. With us today from management are Larry Helling, CEO; and Todd Gipple, President, COO, and CFO. Management will provide a brief summary of the financial results, and then we'll open up the call to questions from analysts.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the information we’ll be providing today falls under the guidelines of forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, any statements made during this call concerning the company's hopes, beliefs, expectations, and predictions of the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those projected.

Additional information on these factors is included in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website. Additionally, management may refer to non-GAAP measures, which are intended to supplement, but not substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The press release available on the website contains the financial and other quantitative information to be discussed today, as well as the reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.