Sergeeva

Last year saw the downfall of many high-flying stocks from 2020-2021. Investor expectations rose far too quickly in 2020 as people braced for a "new normal," and many new retail investors entered the market, creating immense momentum behind certain stocks. Now that the "pandemic bubble" has popped, many top-2020 stocks are trading at significantly lower prices. Of course, as much of the economy returns to a "normal" state, many top-pandemic stocks are expected to face significant business declines.

One notable example is Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). Zoom was a retail investor favorite in 2020, rising by over 600% as demand for its services grew by magnitudes. Since its peak, ZM has lost all of its pandemic gains and is trading slightly below its January 2020 price. Of course, Zoom is not the company it was before the lockdowns. While many investors are concerned users will leave, Zoom still has great demand and is among the few "pandemic bubble" tech stocks that have consistently delivered a positive income. Zoom also has a comparatively strong balance sheet, although, like many of its peers, it is seemingly growing stock compensation at an alarming pace. Although Zoom remains profitable, its income is falling near zero, causing many to believe the company may not have a reliable business model.

I believe ZM is a fascinating stock today because it is likely to go in the extreme in either direction. If the company can prove itself with consistent, paying customers despite an incredibly competitive technology industry, it may soar in value as it further monetizes its platform. Zoom's upside may be even more significant if the company develops additional products complementary to its leading service. Of course, in the competitive technology landscape, Zoom may also struggle to compete with larger companies like Microsoft Teams (MSFT). If so, ZM may decline dramatically, although it will likely remain supported by its ample liquid asset reserve.

How Does Zoom Look Post-Pandemic?

A key theme for 2023 is the apparent end to pandemic-related market fluctuations. This impact ended throughout 2022 and is, in my opinion, no longer impacting the US economy today. The Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 earnings data for companies will paint a picture of the "new normal." Thus, if Zoom can maintain user demand during this period, we can expect it to remain indefinitely, albeit subject to competitive pressures.

Zoom remained strong in 2022 and continued to lead the Video conferencing market with a 55% share. Microsoft Teams and GoToMeeting held second and third place at ~21% and 13%, respectively. Zoom's existing users today are almost entirely businesses, education, and other "enterprises" as personal use has dwindled dramatically. To me, that is a good sign as it indicates Zoom is focused on catering to the highest-paying segment of the market.

The most prominent broad trend benefiting Zoom has been the shift to work-from-home. During the pandemic peak, over 60% of total work days were done from home. Today, around 29% of people are still working from home at least once per week. Although the figure has declined, it only fell by ~1.2% from October 2021 to October 2022, indicating the work-from-home economy is now reaching a stable, permanent level. I believe this change will likely persist since, although "WFH" may be marginally less productive, it allows enterprises dramatic savings and is generally viewed as a positive for employees.

Based on these data, I believe it is clear that the market Zoom caters to is not expected to decline much after Q4 2022 and should remain stable after that. Further, while recession risks persist, I believe that may benefit Zoom indirectly as companies look to cut costs and work from home. Additionally, the remote-work market may organically expand over the coming years as more companies reach office lease renewals and opt to reduce office space rent. Of course, not all videoconferencing demand is from hybrid work; demand from enterprises that used to use audioconferencing or simply prefer videoconferencing should be persistent and may grow further.

Interestingly, there is evidence that demand for Zoom, in particular, is not falling. Google search volume for "Zoom login" has been relatively persistent since 2020. See below:

Google Trends "Zoom Login" query volume 2019-2023 (Google Trends)

Obviously, this data is not direct evidence that Zoom's revenue will remain flat, but it indirectly points to that possibility. The search term "Zoom" and "Join Zoom Meeting" spiked far more in 2020 and have fallen faster, but both have not declined since mid-2021. In my view, the most accurate query measure is "zoom login" since many people with Zoom accounts may use that search query login to Zoom, thus indicating likelier return users (as non-account holders typically join with a link).

Overall, Zoom is supported by persistent market demand, and users continue using its service. While its sales appear likely to stagnate this year, I do not believe they will decline and could rise if it attracts more paying customers. That said, specific competitive pressures could eventually harm the company. Microsoft Teams and Google Meet (GOOGL) do not carry as large a market share as Zoom today but offer far superior integration to other services (such as calendar, Microsoft 360, Outlook, etc.) While Zoom has built its versions of some of these products, it is in a "David vs. Goliath" battle since Microsoft and Google have superior access to capital and broader platforms. Zoom is the simple "go-to" videoconferencing service, but that may not secure it against its more-complex competitors as the hybrid-work economy develops further.

What is Zoom Worth Today?

As long as Zoom can maintain its market share, its revenue and gross profits will remain near TTM levels. However, for the stock to have value, it must consistently translate gross profits to net profits. One significant risk area is the sharp rise in Zoom's operating costs compared to its sales:

Data by YCharts

Zoom's sales are slowing while its gross margins are consistently around 75%. However, the company's operating costs have risen dramatically from 45% of sales to nearly 70%, rapidly causing its operating margin to decline to 6% last quarter. The primary factor causing this rise was a sharp growth in marketing and R&D spending, with a staggering 39% of its revenue going to sales & marketing.

While Zoom has maintained sales, it has required immense input, opening the possibility of pouring money into fighting a market-share battle with its larger competitors. Problematically, Microsoft and Google can easily, and likely will, outspend Zoom on R&D and marketing. Zoom runs the risk of trying to compete with the technology giants in their best game - levering acquisitions, marketing, and R&D. Instead, I believe Zoom may benefit by differentiating itself from Google and Microsoft's platforms by offering a simpler lower-cost option.

Zoom is not necessarily stable or fast-growing based on its current outlook. The consensus outlook is that Zoom's EPS will fall from its TTM level to around $3.60 this year, slowly rising to $7+ by 2030. This outlook posits that Zoom focuses on growing its business to become another broad technology company. In my view, this strategy may not work due to competitive pressure, although it is possible. Still, its forward "P/E" is around 17-20X today, which is not low. Of course, such a valuation may be low for a stable, fast-growing technology company.

Zoom benefits from a strong balance sheet with over $4B in short-term investments and minimal liabilities. The company's current tangible book value per share is $19, most of which are highly secured assets, so its stock is unlikely to fall below that level. It is also improbable Zoom will go bankrupt, as it can likely burn some cash for years with its current tangible equity. Still, the potential dilution rate from Zoom's stock compensation is around 5% per year. The company's stock-based compensation level has also risen sharply over the past year as its market capitalization has declined, increasing the dilution pace in 2023. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my view, Zoom is not stable enough to pursue this potential dilution level. If the company loses profitability status, then it may be seen as benefiting managers and employees at the expense of its investors. Investors have lost tremendous confidence in ZM, and if stock compensation continues to rise despite stock-price weakness, then there could be a race away from the firm.

The Bottom Line

Is there value potential in Zoom? Potentially. ZM has many attributes of a solid "growth at a reasonable price" stock. These include a solid balance sheet with ample liquidity, substantial long-term revenue growth, proof of profitability, and a very sensible "P/E" valuation given optimistic assumptions of its corporate outlook. ZM has fallen dramatically and is a stronger company than before 2020, though it is trading at essentially the same price as it was then. Additionally, fears that Zoom will lose revenue due to a decline in total market demand (work from home, etc.) appear somewhat unfounded, given the apparent persistence of hybrid work (and other demand drivers).

That said, I am not particularly bullish on ZM for a few reasons. The company is in the adverse position of competing with much larger technology companies with tremendous access to capital, endogenous marketing capacity, and potentially a broader employee "brain power" base (although smaller firms may benefit from having fewer bureaucratic inefficiencies). Fundamentally, Google and Microsoft can outspend Zoom and under-price their products (and run at a loss temporarily) to take Zoom's market share. Despite efforts, Zoom can also never access the same level of integration as can Google and Microsoft.

I believe Zoom can survive the competition by successfully differentiating itself so that it is not competing, as I do not believe it will beat these companies "at their own game." At this point, I do not think Zoom has accomplished building a strong "moat," an essential ingredient for "GARP" stocks. As its larger competitors have built their platforms, I do not believe Zoom will be acquired, although the possibility remains. Although I would not buy Zoom today, there is enough to like about the company that I am also not particularly bearish on the stock and do not believe it is a solid short opportunity.