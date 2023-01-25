AGF Management Limited (AGFMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2023 4:22 PM ETAGF Management Limited (AGFMF), AGF.B:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.52K Followers

AGF Management Limited (OTCPK:AGFMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jenny Quinn - VP & Interim CFO

Kevin McCreadie - CEO & CIO

Judy Goldring - President & Head of Global Distribution

Conference Call Participants

Chi Le - Desjardins Capital Markets

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Nik Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2022 AGF Management Limited Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference. Ms. Quinn, you may begin.

Jenny Quinn

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm Jenny Quinn, Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer of AGF Management Limited. Today, we will be discussing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022. Slides supporting today's call and webcast can be found in the Investor Relations section of agf.com.

Also speaking on the call today will be Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. For the question-and-answer period with investment analysts following the presentation, Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, will also be available to address questions.

Turning to Slide 4, I'll provide the agenda for today's call. We will discuss the highlights of the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, provide an update on the key segments of our business, review our financial results, discuss our capital and liquidity position, and finally close by outlining our focus for 2023. After the prepared remarks, we will be happy to take questions.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin McCreadie

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.