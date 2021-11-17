Filo Mining Insiders Dumping Shares: Should You Join The Exodus?

Summary

  • Filo Mining Corp.'s Filo del Sol mining project carries significant permitting and financing risk as it is not yet permitted.
  • The upfront capital expenditure requirement of $1.27 billion, based on 2019 data, may increase when updated in the feasibility study.
  • Insiders have been net sellers of Filo Mining shares, with approximately C$1.8 million worth of shares sold over the past year.
  • Should you join insiders and sell or avoid Filo Mining Corp. stock? I break down my analysis below.
Words Insider Selling on yellow finance background from graphs, charts. Trend Up and Down. 3D render

Vladimir Zakharov

Filo Mining Overview

YCharts

YCharts

Filo Mining Corp.'s (OTCQX:FLMMF) Filo del Sol is a massive mining project that boasts an impressive indicated resource of 4.4 million oz gold, 147 million oz silver, and 3.1 billion lbs. of copper. With eight rigs currently

Filo Mining's project is simply massive. (Filo Mining)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

