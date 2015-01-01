valiantsin suprunovich/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has been on a roller coaster ride in the past few years. The company saw its share price go from around $4 during the COVID bottom to nearly $90 in 2021 then plummeted over 70% last year and is now trading at $16.68. I believe the huge drop offers a great buying opportunity for patient long-term investors.

While the share price has come down significantly, its fundamentals continue to improve. The company did a few acquisitions that significantly improved its offering and expanded its growth opportunity. It is also now generating free cash flow which allows them to deleverage and pay down the debt it took on from acquisitions. The current valuation is very compelling as its multiples are the lowest among peers. Therefore I rate Digital Turbine as a buy at the current price.

Data by YCharts

Why Digital Turbine?

For people that are unfamiliar with the company, Digital Turbine is the leading independent growth and monetization platform in the mobile advertising landscape. The company’s main product Ignite works with carriers like Verizon (VZ) and OEMs like Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) to pre-install advertiser’s apps (e.g. Uber’s app) into mobile devices, allowing them to have a greater customer reach. Ignite is installed in over 600 million devices worldwide and the company announced that Ignite will soon be installed in every Samsung device. Their current customer includes big names like Instagram, TikTok, McDonald's (MCD), HBO (WBD), and more. Their patented SingleTap technology also allows users to download an app straight from the browser without leaving the web and going to Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Play. This feature can boost install ad conversions by 2–5X and improves customer experience, making Ignite even more attractive.

The problem here is that most of the revenue is only generated on the 1st day which resulted in a low customer LTV (lifetime value). Therefore, Digital Turbine made a few acquisitions in the past few years, turning itself into a much more complete platform. It acquired Appreciate, a demand-side platform for programmatic advertising, Fyber, a leading mobile ad exchange platform, and AdColony, an in-app video advertising company. By combining the four companies, it is now able to own most of the mobile ad ecosystem, as shown in the graph below. This allows them to expand their monetization opportunities beyond just app installation from day 1. For a company with a market cap of only $1.54 billion, Digital Turbine owns a lot of valuable assets and technologies that have a strong moat and growth opportunities.

Digital Turbine

Growth Opportunity

The mobile advertising market is huge. According to Fortune Business Insights, the TAM (total addressable market) for global mobile advertising was $144.1 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to grow to $621.6 billion by 2029, representing a CAGR of 23.2%. This is primarily driven by the increasing time spent on mobile with more apps being downloaded. According to Digital Turbine, mobile now accounts for over 35.1% of total media time consumed, up from 30.4% in 2019. This will post significant tailwinds for the company as they own a huge amount of advertising real estate in the mobile world.

SingleTap alone presents a huge growth opportunity with the potential of reaching $1 billion+ in revenue, according to the management team. The company started licensing the product last year and continues to see solid progress. During the last earnings call, the company said that SingleTap will soon be selling on the Google Cloud Marketplace, and they anticipate launching it with two other high-profile partners this quarter as well. Revenue should start to ramp up in the coming quarters as more customers start to get on board.

Apple’s (AAPL) IDFA changes should also be a tailwind for the company. Platforms like Meta (META) and Snapchat (SNAP) have been struggling with audience targeting after the privacy changes as they don’t own any first-party data. However, this is not the case for Digital Turbine as it has very little presence in the Apple ecosystem and has a strong data advantage in the android world due to its partnerships with multiple OEMs. I anticipate advertisers may switch to Digital Turbine for better targeting capabilities.

Digital Turbine

Valuation

After the massive drop in share price, Digital Turbine is now trading at a very compelling valuation. The company currently has a fwd PE ratio of only 11.84x. From the first chart below, you can see that this is the lowest among peers such as The Trade Desk (TTD), PubMatic (PUBM), and Magnite (MGNI), with average PE ratios of 27x. This is a whopping 128% premium compared to Digital Turbine. On a PS ratio basis, the company is currently trading at 2.25x which is near the low end of its 10-year average, as shown in the second chart below (the company only turned profitable recently so it isn't comparable on a historical PE basis). The company has also grown a lot in the past few years with much stronger fundamentals. It is now profitable with a gross margin near 50% compared to just single digits in 2015. The company has also been deleveraging as it continues to pay down debt from the cash it generates. I believe it is very possible we see an upward revision in multiples due to the valuation gap which should offer a decent potential upside.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe the current risk-to-reward ratio for Digital Turbine seems attractive. The fundamentals of the company remain very solid with SingleTap presenting a strong growth opportunity. Yet, the current valuation is meaningfully lower than the industry average. There are certainly some risks in regard to the economy deteriorating or even a recession happening which ad companies are very exposed to. However, it seems that low advertising budgets have already become the general consensus and should have been priced in. We may also potentially see a strong bounce in budgets next year thanks to improved economic conditions and much easier comps. Therefore I rate the company as a buy.