My Technical Analysis Shortcuts For Long-Term Investors

Jan. 25, 2023 5:33 PM ETQQQ, SPY6 Comments
Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
Marketplace

Summary

  • For most folks, some very basic technical analysis skills can greatly enhance long-term performance.
  • In this article I focus on "position trading," which applies to trades that you mean to keep for quarters to years.
  • These simple signals will help you manage your positions over the long term without overtrading, which is one of the greatest sins of investing.
  • Cheating by using a simple weekly measure of Relative Strength Index, or RSI, might be all that you need most of the time.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, Margin of Safety Investing, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Rising stock market trading chart

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

I believe the very best money is made at the market turns. Everyone says you get killed trying to pick tops and bottoms and you make all your money by playing the trend in the

Another Buffett Quote

Another Buffett Quote (Kirk Spano on licensed Shutterstock)

Monthly QQQ

QQQ Monthly Chart (Kirk Spano)

QQQ Weekly

QQQ Weekly Chart (Kirk spano)

Daily QQQ

QQQ Daily Chart (Kirk Spano)

Find out how we knew to raise cash for 2022 and what we plan to buy for the next bull market!

Join us today to invest in a changing world with a Margin of Safety. Now 20% off your 1st year.

ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Growth, Low Volatility Retiree Dividend Stocks, REITs, Option Selling For Income & Alternative Income.

This article was written by

Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
24.87K Followers
Join MarketWatch Award Winner Kirk Spano For More Profits & Less Risk.

25+ years of beating markets with less risk. MarketWatch.com's "The World's Next Great Investing Columnist" & publisher of Margin of Safety Investing.

Get my sought after Macro view, analysis of secular trends, ETF asset allocation, my top growth & dividend stocks, as well as, option selling for making more retirement income.

I own and operate Bluemound Asset Management, LLC - a boutique registered investment advisory that manages and consults on 9 figures of wealth. I was lucky to have several mentors who managed billions of dollars, including, one who literally helped write the book on option selling. I have now managed money since the 1990s through several major market cycles. 

In the past decade I was able to work on investment and real estate projects with several private equity firms, hedge funds and family offices. Since 2011, I have been widely syndicated and appear as an investing expert in the media. 

Follow my work, as I try to help you make great returns with less risk.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have a very small starter/placeholder position in QQQ.
*I own a Registered Investment Advisor -BluemoundAM.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.