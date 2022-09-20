Stephen Brashear

Introduction: Why is MSFT Stock Down?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) released their Q2 FY23 results Tuesday evening. MSFT stock initially gained 5% in after-market trading, then fell 4.4% at one point this morning, and is down 1% as of 12:10 Eastern Standard Time. The share price is still down 17% in the past year:

MSFT Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Google Finance (25-Jan-23). Click to enlarge

Microsoft has been a core holding for us since 2014, and we initiated our Buy rating on Seeking Alpha in December 2020. With its recent weakness, MSFT stock’s gain since our initiation stands at just 9% (including dividends).

Q2 FY23 results were impacted by a number of one-off factors, notably PC sales returning to lower pre-COVID levels and operating expenses still rising from hires in prior quarters. On an underlying basis, performance was relatively solid, with double-digit year-on-year revenue growth in the two mostly commercial segments. However, growth is decelerating and Q3 guidance was relatively weak. We believe this represents merely a cyclical bump within a strong long-term growth journey. Management is acting decisively to reduce costs, and we believe Adjusted EBIT will be flattish for FY23. Microsoft stock is now at a cheap 26.2x CY22 EPS. Our forecasts indicate a total return of 89% (20.7% annualized) by June 2026. Buy.

Microsoft Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case on Microsoft is based on a combination of trends together driving a sustained low-teens EPS CAGR across multiple years:

Technology spend as a percentage of GDP is expected to double in the next decade, driven by various structural trends, particularly digitalization.

MSFT revenues will grow faster than Technology spend, as its many competitive advantages will help it to continue gaining market share.

Earnings will grow faster than revenues, as costs on incremental revenues are low, giving MSFT natural operational leverage.

Management will continue to return capital to shareholders in dividends (an approx. 1% yield) and buybacks (adding 1% to EPS growth each year).

Under current CEO Satya Nadella's leadership, Microsoft has consistently delivered double-digit revenue growth, EBIT margin expansion and high-teens or higher EPS growth since FY18. FY21 growth was even higher with the boost from COVID-related demand, and FY22 delivered a further year of mid-teens plus growth on this higher earnings base:

MSFT Revenue & Earnings Growth (FY15-22) Source: MSFT company filings. NB. FY ends 30-Jun. Click to enlarge

We are assuming a 35.0x P/E as our exit multiple, which implies a significant recovery in Microsoft’s valuation following the de-rating in the past two years. We believe this multiple is justified when compared with the current 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond yield of just under 3.5%, given Microsoft EPS’ resilience and long-term compounding.

Q2 FY23 results contained mixed headlines due to a number of one-off and cyclical factors, but solid underlying growth.

Microsoft Q2 FY23 Results Headlines

Microsoft’s Q2 FY23 results contained some mixed headlines, with revenues growing just 2%, EBIT falling 8%, Net Income falling 12% and EPS falling 11% year-on-year on a GAAP basis:

MSFT Results Headlines (Q2 FY23 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MSFT results release (Q2 FY23). Click to enlarge

However, these headlines included the impact from strong currency headwinds related to the strong dollar and a $1.2bn restructuring charge related to its 10,000 headcount reduction and office consolidation announced on January 18.

On an adjusted basis, excluding currency and the restructuring charge, revenues grew 7%, EBIT grew 6%, Net Income grew 1% and EPS grew 2% year-on-year:

MSFT P&L (Adjusted) (Q2 FY23 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MSFT company filings. Click to enlarge

Even these headlines contained impact from some one-off factors, both good and bad. A change in the accounting estimate of the useful lives of equipment reduced depreciation and increased EBIT (worth 2 ppt in the EBIT margin). Net Income grew less than EBIT, due to mark-to-market gains and losses on investments and a higher tax rate, the latter due to some one-off tax benefits in FY22.

EBIT growth is relatively weak because costs grew faster than revenues. This is partly the result of a growth in headcount, which ended Q3 19% higher year-on-year (including 6 ppt from the Nuance and Xandr acquisitions), and partly the result of currency headwinds reducing costs less than revenues (due to Microsoft’s U.S.-centric cost base).

For H1 FY23, on an adjusted basis, revenues grew 6.0% but EPS shrunk 1.9% year-on-year in U.S. dollars:

MSFT P&L (Adjusted) (H1 FY23 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MSFT company filings. Click to enlarge

Nonetheless, there are solid underlying growth rates if we look deeper into the results.

Solid Growth in Commercial Businesses

Revenue and EBIT figures for Microsoft’s segment, on a GAAP basis, are as follows:

MSFT Revenue & EBIT By Segment (Q2 FY23 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MSFT company filings. Click to enlarge

Productivity & Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud, Microsoft’s two mostly commercial segments, again achieved double-digit year-on-year revenue growth on constant currency. They also reported double-digit year-on-year EBIT growth on a constant currency basis, with the change in accounting estimate offsetting the restructuring charge. (EBIT growth was lower in Intelligent Cloud as a larger growth in OpEx that more than offset a larger growth in Gross Profit.)

Productivity & Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud together represent 75% of group EBIT in FY22, and we see them as the core of Microsoft’s franchise because of their recurring revenues and growth potential.

More Personal Computing’s revenue decline, 16% year-on-year at constant currency, was the reason behind Q2 FY23’s relatively low group revenue growth. This in turn was driven by negatives including a 39% decline in Windows OEM revenue, with PC sales returning to lower pre-COVID levels, a 34% decline in Device sales, which management attributed to “execution challenges on new product launches”, and an 8% decline in Xbox content and services revenues, attributed weaker first-party content this year. (Figures in constant currency.)

Growth rates on key products and services show a similar picture, with strong growth in commercial businesses such as Microsoft Cloud (up 29% excluding currency), Azure & Other Cloud Services (up 39%) and Office Commercial Products & Cloud Services (up 14%); the businesses that did not grow by double-digits are consumer-oriented:

MSFT Revenue Growth on Selected Products & Services (Q2 FY23) Source: MSFT results release (Q2 FY23). Click to enlarge

However, while underlying growth was strong in Q2 FY23, it is decelerating and may decelerate further.

Yet Growth is Decelerating Sequentially

While strong, Q2 FY23 growth rates represented a continuation of the deceleration in recent quarters.

In Productivity & Business Processes, year-on-year growth rates in Office 365 Commercial seats and Dynamics Products & Cloud Services revenues were both 2 ppt lower than in Q1 FY23; the sequential deceleration was even larger in Office Consumer, Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers and LinkedIn revenues:

MSFT Productivity & Business Processes KPIs (Last 5 Quarters) Source MSFT results presentation (Q2 FY23). Click to enlarge

CFO Amy Hood indicated that there was “lower-than-expected growth in new business across the standalone Office 365, EMS (Enterprise Mobility + Security), and Windows Commercial products that are sold outside the Microsoft 365 suite”, with performance in the U.S. being “weaker than expected”.

Similarly, in Intelligent Cloud, Azure’s impressive 38% year-on-year revenue growth (excluding currency) still represented the first time it has dipped below 40% since being reported separately in FY18. (However, excluding currency, this 38% growth is still 21% larger in absolute terms than the 46% growth in the prior-year quarter.)

MSFT Intelligent Cloud KPIs (Last 5 Quarters) Source MSFT results presentation (Q2 FY23). Click to enlarge

Azure’s lower growth in Q2 was attributed both to customers optimizing their spend after large increases in previous quarters and to a larger base. Hood indicated on the earnings call that management expect a further slowdown in Q3:

“We expect continued moderation in growth rates given the size of the installed base … We exited Q2 with Azure growth in the mid 30s in constant currency and from that, we expect Q3 growth to decelerate roughly 4 to 5 points in constant currency”

CEO Satya Nadella similarly observed that there has been a general deceleration in customers’ digital spend:

“A few things are increasingly clear: Just as we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we’re now seeing them optimize that spend.”

The expectations of a further slowdown are reflected in the new Q3 FY23 outlook.

Microsoft’s New Q3 FY23 Outlook

The new Q3 FY23 outlook contains mixed headlines but solid year-on-year growth rates in key businesses:

MSFT P&L Outlook vs. Prior Periods (Q3 FY23) Source: MSFT company filings. Click to enlarge

As with Q2, Productivity & Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud are expected to see solid double-digit year-on-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis, and good single-digit growth on a sequential basis, while More Personal Computing is expected to see revenues fall 17% year-on-year.

EBIT is expected to be flattish (up 0.7%) year-on-year in U.S. dollars, despite Operating Expenses being expected to rise 10.2% (12% excluding currency). This is because Cost of Revenue is expected to be flattish year-on-year, which means the approximately $1.6bn growth in revenues should more than offset an expected $1.3bn rise in OpEx. (EBIT is again helped by the change in accounting estimate of useful equipment lives, expected to be worth $880m in Q3.)

Cyclical Volatility Within Long-Term Growth

We believe the ongoing deceleration this represents is merely cyclical volatility within a strong long-term growth trajectory.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made a similar observation on the earnings call:

“The thing that customers are doing is, what they accelerated during the pandemic, they’re making sure that they’re getting most value out of it or optimizing it, and then also being a bit more cautious on, given the macroeconomic headwinds out there in the market… At some point, the optimizations will end. In fact, the money that they save in any optimization of any workload is what they’ll plow into workloads”.

Revenues in the Productivity & Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud have consistently shown sequential growth (except some seasonality in Q4 each year), thanks to the mission-critical nature and subscription-based revenue model of many of their products and services – we believe this will continue in the long run, even if interrupted temporarily:

MSFT Revenue By Segment By Quarter (Since CY19) Source: MSFT company filings. Click to enlarge

Revenues in More Personal Computing are more volatile because many of its businesses like Windows OEM and Devices depend on discretionary purchases, and these were likely at cyclical highs during the COVID-19 years. The lower Q3 FY23 guidance represents only a return to levels in pre-pandemic years, and we believe most businesses in More Personal Computing remain fundamentally solid.

Microsoft Decisively Reducing Costs

Management is acting decisively to reduce costs, with an explicit goal of “aligning our own cost structure”.

Sequential headcount was already reduced to less than 1% for Q2 FY23, and management now expects year-on-year OpEx growth to be “in the low single digits in constant currency” by Q4 FY23.

For FY23, Adjusted EBIT Margin, which excludes the Q2 restructuring charge and the change in accounting estimate, is expected to be down roughly 1 ppt year-on-year in constant currency and down roughly 2 points in U.S. dollars. Given the change in accounting estimate is expected to be worth $3.7bn (equivalent to 1.5-2.0 ppt of revenues), Adjusted EBIT growth will likely be positive in U.S. dollars with just a few points of revenue growth. (Revenue growth was 6% in H1 and guided to be around 3% in Q3.)

However, Adjusted Net Income will likely show a small decline in U.S. dollars on a small positive Adjusted EBIT growth, because of a higher tax rate and mark-to-market investment gains in the prior year.

Beyond FY23, we expect the cyclical headwinds to abate and structural growth drivers to become dominant again, generating further years of double-digit earnings growth.

Valuation: Is Microsoft Stock Undervalued?

At $239.66, on FY22 financials, MSFT shares are trading at a 25.8x P/E and a 3.0% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; on CY22 financials, shares are at a 26.2x P/E and a 2.7% FCF Yield:

MSFT Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (Since FY20) Source: MSFT company filings. NB. “Large acquisitions” excluded were Bethesda Networks ($8.1bn) in FY21 and Nuance ($18.8bn) in FY22. Click to enlarge

FCF in Q2 FY23 (and thus CY22) was reduced by a one-off cash tax payment related to the capitalization of R&D costs as a result of the implementation of the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act on July 1, 2022.

The dividend is $0.68 per share per quarter ($2.72 annualized) and represents a Dividend Yield of 1.1%. It was raised 10% last September.

Microsoft repurchased $30.9bn of its shares in FY22, equivalent to 1.7% of its current market capitalization. $11.0bn of share buybacks were carried out during H1 FY23.

Microsoft Stock Forecasts

For our forecasts, we reduce our FY23 Net Income growth but keep the rest of our assumptions unchanged:

For FY23, Net Income decline of 4% (was growth of 3.5%)

From FY24, Net Income growth of 11% (unchanged)

Share count to fall by 1% each year (unchanged)

Dividend growing with a 30% Payout Ratio (unchanged)

P/E of 35.0x at FY26 year-end (unchanged)

Our new FY26 EPS forecast is $12.59, 7% lower than before ($13.57):

Illustrative MSFT Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates. Click to enlarge

With shares at $239.66, we expect a total return of 89% (20.7% annualized) by June 2026, in just under 3.5 years.

Is Microsoft Stock a Buy? Conclusion

We reiterate our Buy rating on Microsoft Corporation stock.