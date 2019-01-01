gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

I rate the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) as a hold. The future of IDRV looks promising with rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the advancement of battery technology, but the fund's performance dampens my enthusiasm about the industry.

Strategy

The mission of the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF is to offer access to companies at the leading edge of self-driving and EV innovation. It has exposure to global stocks of self-driving and EV industries, across multiple sectors and geographies.

ETF Grades

Offense/Defense: Offense

Segment: New Growth

Sub-Segment: Autonomous Vehicles

Risk (vs. S&P 500): Low

Technical Ratings*

Short-term (next 3 months): C

Long-term (next 12 months): C

* Our assessment of reward potential vs. risk taken.

(Rating Scale: A = Excellent, B = Good, C = Fair D = Weak, F = Poor).

For a detailed description of MII's proprietary technical rating system, see disclosures at bottom of this report.

Holding Analysis

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds a diverse range of companies involved in the electric and autonomous vehicle (AV) industry. This includes manufacturers of electric vehicles, AV technology companies, and companies that produce EV components. As of January 2023, the top holdings of IDRV include BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAPY), Lucid (LCID), ChargePoint (CHPT), and Tesla (TSLA), which are all companies involved in the EV industry. Other notable holdings include Yandex (YNDX) and Fisker (FSR), which are companies involved in AV technology, and Aptiv (APTV), which produces EV components. It is top-heavy with an investment of 44% in the top 10 holdings.

The fund is diversified across several subsectors of the industry, such as EV manufacturers, EV charging infrastructure, AV technology, EV battery producers, and EV component suppliers. By holding a diverse range of companies involved in the EV and AV industry, IDRV aims to reduce the risk of investing in a single company or sector.

Strengths

As noted above, IDRV's diverse range of companies helps to lessen the risk of investing in one company or sector. IDRV has a relatively low expense ratio of 0.47%, which is lower than the industry average for ETFs. The electric and autonomous vehicle industry is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, and EV market revenues are expected to grow by 22.79% annually. IDRV provides investors with exposure to this high-growth industry. The fund is actively managed by BlackRock, which is an experienced and well-established asset management firm. IDRV has total assets under management of $438 million and a dividend yield of 1.97%. IDRV allows investors to gain access to niche companies involved in the EV and AV industry that might not be widely covered by traditional investment options.

Weaknesses

IDRV was launched in 2019, which means it has a relatively limited track record compared to other ETFs. This can make it difficult for investors to assess the fund's long-term performance. IDRV focuses on a specific industry, which means that the performance of the fund is closely tied to the performance of that industry. IDRV is focused on a specific sector with high-growth potential, so it's likely to experience higher volatility compared to more broad-based ETFs.

Battery recycling technology can present several challenges as EV batteries contain a mix of materials - such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel - that can be difficult to separate and recycle. Additionally, the recycling process of EV batteries is not yet fully developed, and there are not many facilities that are capable of handling the recycling of EV batteries. This means that the batteries might end up in landfills.

Opportunities

As governments around the world implement stricter emissions regulations and consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for electric vehicles is expected to increase. This could lead to increased revenue and profits for companies involved in the EV industry, which would benefit IDRV. As the technology for autonomous vehicles continues to improve, the potential for widespread adoption of AVs increases. This could lead to increased revenue and profits for companies involved in AV technology, which would benefit IDRV.

As more and more electric vehicles hit the roads, the need for EV charging infrastructure will increase. This could lead to increased revenue and profits for companies involved in EV charging infrastructure, which would benefit IDRV. Government policies and incentives, such as tax credits and regulations mandating a certain percentage of EV sales, can drive the growth of the industry and increase the demand for electric and autonomous vehicles. Companies in the electric and autonomous vehicle industry are investing heavily in R&D to improve their technology and gain a competitive edge. This could lead to new products, services, and revenue streams for these companies, which would benefit IDRV.

Threats

Economic downturns can lead to a decrease in consumer spending and a decrease in demand for EVs, which could negatively impact the companies held in the IDRV portfolio. Government incentives, such as tax credits, can help to promote the adoption of EVs. A decrease in these incentives could negatively impact the industry and the companies held in the IDRV portfolio. EVs and AVs could face competition from other forms of transportation, such as public transportation or ride-sharing services, which could negatively impact the industry and the companies held in the IDRV portfolio.

Delays in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles could negatively impact the companies developing AV technology that are held in the IDRV portfolio. The development of EVs and AVs still faces several technical and regulatory challenges that could slow down the progress of the industry, which could negatively impact the companies held in the IDRV portfolio. Autonomous vehicles are vulnerable to cyberattacks, which could compromise the safety of the vehicle and the passengers. If a major accident involving an autonomous vehicle occurs, it could lead to a negative perception of autonomous vehicle technology and negatively impact the companies developing AV technology that are held in the IDRV portfolio. Additionally, foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.

Conclusion

ETF Quality Opinion

This ETF is ideal for investors looking to get exposure in the field of autonomous driving and electric vehicles. The fund has a fine balance of micro-, small, midsize, large, and giant firms in the autonomous vehicles related industries.

ETF Investment Opinion

It has been four years since inception, and the fund is down 34% from an all-time high price of $55.13 in January 2021. The future of IDRV looks promising with rising demand for EVs and advancement of battery technology. However, due to its performance, my bottom line rating, for now, is hold.