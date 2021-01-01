Etsy: Its Prime Has Passed

Jan. 25, 2023 5:51 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)AMZN
Z Kassotakis profile picture
Z Kassotakis
444 Followers

Summary

  • Etsy's stock is up 107% from its 52-week low, and this sudden increase has investors questioning whether the worst is over.
  • In the third quarter, the company had fewer active buyers and sellers than it did in the prior year.
  • Etsy overpaid for Depop and Elo7 and many may argue that the management team lacks the necessary skill set when it comes to capital allocation.
  • The primary factor in favor of an optimistic outlook on Etsy is the degree to which its offering is differentiated from that of its competitors and its network effect.
  • The anticipated growth has already been more than fully priced into the stock price, let alone the numerous things that could go wrong along the way.
Etsy IPO Opens On Nasdaq

Paul Zimmerman

Investment Thesis

During the worst of the pandemic, when brick-and-mortar stores were generally closed, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was a stock market favorite. Despite a rise over the previous few months, the stock fell 45% last year after rising more than 300% in 2020 and

This article was written by

Z Kassotakis profile picture
Z Kassotakis
444 Followers
I'm a systematic investor who makes his decisions based on fundamental analysis. I make money by investing in companies whose price is lower than what I consider to be their intrinsic value. This is how I achieve to have a greater-than-average chance of beating the market over the long run. I try to be as conservative as possible when it comes to my assumptions and that is why when I consider a stock to be a BUY, it is usually a great bargain!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.